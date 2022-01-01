  1. home
Expat Tax-Exempt Allowances Extended to End of 2023

By Ned Kelly, January 1, 2022

Big news on the expat tax situation that has been the conversation du jour, and source of panic, for many a month now. For those not in the know, a proposed change to Individual Income Tax Law (IIT) would have seen the end of exemption allowances for foreign residents in China.

Well good news, as it has been postponed until the end of 2023.

On December 31, 2021 – the very eve of implementation – the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation issued Circular No. 43 on the Continuation of the Preferential Policies on Individual Income Taxes such as Foreign Personal Allowances and Subsidies, declaring that the tax-exempt benefits for foreign nationals will be extended to December 31, 2023.

The tax-exempt benefits are divided into eight categories:

  • Housing Rental

  • School Fees for Children

  • Language Training

  • Meal Expenses

  • Laundry Expenses

  • Relocation Expenses

  • Business Travel

  • Home Travel

Foreigners living in China and holding a work visa can enjoy a reduction in their IIT for fees going towards these eight categories, and will now continue to be able to do so for another two years.

In other good news, changes were to be made so that an annual one-time bonus would have to be combined with yearly income, and therefore IIT paid on said bonus. However, it has been announced that one-time annual bonuses can continue to be taxed separately – at a preferential rate – until December 31, 2023.

Sighs of relief all around.

[Cover image via Flickr]

Tax Refund Tax Reform Tax Rebate Individual Income Tax Expats foreigners

China to Reform Top Chinese Proficiency Test HSK

China to Reform Top Chinese Proficiency Test HSK

This new model will now have nine levels in total, spread out among three stages.

This Day in History: The Founding of Shekou Industrial Zone

This Day in History: The Founding of Shekou Industrial Zone

On January 31, 1979, the Chinese government agreed to establish the Shekou Industrial Zone.

China Lifts 85 Million People from Extreme Poverty in 6 Years

China Lifts 85 Million People from Extreme Poverty in 6 Years

The rural poverty rate is expected to dip below 2 percent in 2018, down from 97.5 percent in 1978.

Here's How China's New Tax Laws Will Affect You

China is preparing to launch new individual income tax (IIT) laws, which will go into effect at the beginning of 2019.

Chinese Government to Increase Individual Income Tax Threshold

The amendment includes a number of other proposed changes.

Bought a Galaxy Note 7 in China? You Can Get Refund and 200 RMB Bonus

Samsung will give Chinese customers a full refund and a bonus of 200 yuan when they return their Galaxy Note 7 smartphones

Guangdong Tourists to Get Cash Back

Overseas tourists will be able to receive a 9 percent VAT (value-added tax) rebate when leaving through selected ports of departure.

Beijing Hukou Reform - Is It Enough?

Hukou reform is coming to Beijing, but some say the new system favors skilled workers and yuppies.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

