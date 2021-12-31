  1. home
Shake Shack to Open in Guangzhou

By Lena Gidwani, December 31, 2021

Shake Shack is set to make its debut in Guangzhou, opening a store in the Parc Central Mall. 

Parc Central is in Tiyu Xilu, situated in the city’s Tianhe District. Preperations for the restaurant have already begun in the mall. 

Signs for the popular New York City burger chain were duly spotted at the iconic mall, with fans of the restaurant posing for photos. 

In April 2021, Shake Shack CEO Randy Garrutti tantalized the city’s burger lovers with news about their Guangzhou opening, causing many to speculate when they would finally open the doors.

READ MORE: Shake Shack Looking to Open in Guangzhou

In China, the global fast food chain has franchises in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and Macao.

China Daily reports that Shake Shack are planning to open 15 stores across south China, including other parts of Guangdong, Fuzhou, Xiamen and further cities in Fujian province. 

Shake Shack first opened in China in Shanghai in 2019 and now has 16 stores across the country. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@天环ParcCentral]

Shake Shack Guangzhou Parc Central

