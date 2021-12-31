  1. home
Apply Now for 2022 Scholarships at XJTLU

By Sponsored, December 31, 2021

0 0

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou is an international joint-venture university that teaches in English and has scholarships available for students of all levels. Apply now.

Undergraduate

Undergraduate Entry Scholarship

Up to RMB44,000 (or up to 50% of the tuition fee) per year for Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and international undergraduate students, based on academic excellence. 

Discount: Up to 50%

Industry Leadership Scholarship

An additional 30 scholarships are available for Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and international undergraduate students, who wish to apply for these XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang) programs:

  • BEng Data Science and Big Data Technology with Contemporary Entrepreneurialism

  • BEng Intelligent Manufacturing Engineering with Contemporary Entrepreneurialism

  • BEng Intelligent Robotics Engineering with Contemporary Entrepreneurialism

  • BSc Intelligent Supply Chain with Contemporary Entrepreneurialism

  • BEng Internet of Things Engineering with Contemporary Entrepreneurialism

  • BA Arts, Technology and Entertainment with Contemporary Entrepreneurialism

  • BEng Microelectronic Science and Engineering with Contemporary Entrepreneurialism

Discount: Up to 50%

Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Scholarship

The Chinese Ministry of Education Jiangsu provincial government scholarships for students from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan are based on academic merit.

Discount: Up to 50%

Masters

Masters Entry Scholarship

Partial entry scholarship of 30 or 50% of the total program tuition fee for all full-time masters programs, based on academic merit. 

Discount: 30-50%

Masters of Research Scholarship

Full scholarship considered for a few applicants with outstanding academic merit who apply for:

  • MRes Advanced Chemical Sciences

  • MRes Computer Science

  • MRes Low Carbon Electrical Power and Energy Technology

  • MRes Molecular Bioscience

  • MRes Pattern Recognition and Intelligent Systems

  • MRes Medicinal Chemistry

Discount: 100%

Masters ‘Friendship’ Scholarship

Offered to students from Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Ghana.

Discount: 30%

Government Talent Selection Program for Msc Sustainable Construction

A government scholarship that will waive the full tuition fee and provide a basic living allowance. Only available to non-Chinese nationals who are under 30 at the start of the program (September 2022). Applicants must either be living outside of China at the time of application, or be enrolled as an international student at a university in Jiangsu province. 

Discount: 100% plus basic living allowance and free Chinese lessons

PhD

Successful applicants may receive a full (100%) tuition fee scholarship for up to three years plus a monthly stipend. There are two channels for receiving a scholarship for pursuing research leading to a PhD degree.

Apply for an Existing PhD Project (see website for more information).

There is no specific application deadline for each project, which will be open until the position is filled. PhD programs normally start on the first day of March, June, September or December. 

Discount: 100% plus monthly stipend

Postgraduate Research Scholarship With Your Own Project

The next round of applications are due by 5pm on April 15; successful recipients announced in June.

Discount: 100% plus monthly stipend

XJTLU education

