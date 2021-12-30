  1. home
14 Dazzling New Year's Events in Sanya

By Vanessa Jencks, December 30, 2021

NEW YEAR'S EVE

December 30: Cross Cultural Communication Workshop

Join this session for another lesson in cross-cultural communication. The workshops are highly interactive and a great opportunity for young professionals to connect with others.

Thurs Dec 31 6-8pm; Free. Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Administration.

December 31: Hookah Bar's New Year Party

When your New Year's Eve party closes at midnight, Hookah Bar will be going strong until the sun comes up.

Fri Dec 31, 11pm-5am; Free. Hookah Bar.

December 31: Countdown Pool Party

WechatIMG53.jpeg

Tables are all sold out but you can still join the party.

Fri Dec 31, 8pm-Midnight; Free. Reef Bar.

December 30-January 2: Happy New Year

If you're into Chinese rap and hip hop, click on this link to learn about shows available to ring in the new year.

Thurs Dec 30-Jan 2, times vary; contact the organizer for more information about door price. Club DB and bpm.

December 31: New Year Countdown Party

WechatIMG46.jpeg

Fri Dec 31, 7pm-late; Free. FreeGen.

December 31: Collaboration NYE

WechatIMG45.jpeg

Fri Dec 31, 5pm-Sunrise; Free. Aurora, Solar and Apres Sol.

December 31-January 3: New Year 2022 Celebration

202112/WechatIMG521.jpeg

This club comes highly recommended by Sanya expats - check it out while you're in Houhai.

Fri-Mon Dec 31-Jan 3, 6pm-Midnight; Free. IPK.

December 31: Cool New Year Eve Luau Party

Fri Dec 31, 5pm-1am; Free. Cool Shop Kiosk in Houhai.

December 31: New Year Celebration

202112/WechatIMG551.jpeg

We had a blast at Ocean Flower Island and so will you. See our review of Adrian Quetglas here.

Fri Dec 31, 2-10pm; RMB738 for two people. Make your reservation through the QR code. Adrian Quetglas.

December 31: NYE Celebration Dinner

Many local Sanya expats will be heading to The Pod for the afterparty once this dinner has finished.

Fri Dec 31, 6-9pm; RMB328 per person. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. The Reef at Autograph.

December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022

Fri & Sat Dec 31-Jan 1; RMB366-668. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. Yasha Games Venue in Sanya Tianjiao Area.

December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022

Fri & Sat Dec 31 & Jan 1; RMB399. Scan the QR code to purchase tickets. Haitang Bay Square.

January 1: Hiking and Exhibitions in TunChang

Click on this link to find out more about this hiking and exhibition event in TunChang, a village famous in Hainan for its art scene. Read our article about TunChang here.

Sat Jan 1, 9am-Noon; Free. TunChang Gymnasium.

January 2: Relocating Pets Webinar

202112/WechatIMG122.jpeg

Did you know it can take 4 to 6 months to prep an animal for international travel? Get the information you need by registering for this information session.

Sun Jan 2, 11am-12:30pm; Free. Online but RSVP required.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image via Pexels]

New Years 2022 Sanya Hainan

