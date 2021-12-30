14 Dazzling New Year's Events in Sanya

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!





NEW YEAR'S EVE



December 30: Cross Cultural Communication Workshop



Join this session for another lesson in cross-cultural communication. The workshops are highly interactive and a great opportunity for young professionals to connect with others.



Thurs Dec 31 6-8pm; Free. Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Administration.



December 31: Hookah Bar's New Year Party

When your New Year's Eve party closes at midnight, Hookah Bar will be going strong until the sun comes up.



Fri Dec 31, 11pm-5am; Free. Hookah Bar.



December 31: Countdown Pool Party



Tables are all sold out but you can still join the party.



Fri Dec 31, 8pm-Midnight; Free. Reef Bar.



December 30-January 2: Happy New Year



If you're into Chinese rap and hip hop, click on this link to learn about shows available to ring in the new year.



Thurs Dec 30-Jan 2, times vary; contact the organizer for more information about door price. Club DB and bpm.

December 31: New Year Countdown Party



Fri Dec 31, 7pm-late; Free. FreeGen.



December 31: Collaboration NYE



Fri Dec 31, 5pm-Sunrise; Free. Aurora, Solar and Apres Sol.



December 31-January 3: New Year 2022 Celebration



This club comes highly recommended by Sanya expats - check it out while you're in Houhai.



Fri-Mon Dec 31-Jan 3, 6pm-Midnight; Free. IPK.

December 31: Cool New Year Eve Luau Party



Fri Dec 31, 5pm-1am; Free. Cool Shop Kiosk in Houhai.



December 31: New Year Celebration



We had a blast at Ocean Flower Island and so will you. See our review of Adrian Quetglas here.



Fri Dec 31, 2-10pm; RMB738 for two people. Make your reservation through the QR code. Adrian Quetglas.

December 31: NYE Celebration Dinner



Many local Sanya expats will be heading to The Pod for the afterparty once this dinner has finished.



Fri Dec 31, 6-9pm; RMB328 per person. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. The Reef at Autograph.



December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022



Fri & Sat Dec 31-Jan 1; RMB366-668. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. Yasha Games Venue in Sanya Tianjiao Area.



January 1: Hiking and Exhibitions in TunChang



Click on this link to find out more about this hiking and exhibition event in TunChang, a village famous in Hainan for its art scene. Read our article about TunChang here.



Sat Jan 1, 9am-Noon; Free. TunChang Gymnasium.



January 2: Relocating Pets Webinar



Did you know it can take 4 to 6 months to prep an animal for international travel? Get the information you need by registering for this information session.



Sun Jan 2, 11am-12:30pm; Free. Online but RSVP required.



