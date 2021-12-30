Student Escapes From University, Gets COVID-19

A student in Kunming, Yunnan escaped from university by scaling the school walls before visiting two different cities between December 21 and 27. During this time he contracted COVID-19, forcing two cities to take emergency measures.

The student first travelled to Jinghong City by high speed rail before returning to Kunming on December 23.

On December 24 he then travelled to Anning City from Kunming to visit family, before once again returning to Kunming and climbing the school walls to return to his dormitory.

The student, who studies at Kunming Metallurgy College, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 27.

The student may face criminal charges because of his actions and as he initially did not reveal identity of potential close contacts.

He also manipulated software on his phone to tell authorities he remained in the university between December 21 and 27.

A traveller from another province, who had also visited Jinghong City, was later detected as positive case.

Jinghong City carried out nucleic acid testing on all residents and Anning City also took emergency measures.

