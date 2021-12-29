Nationalities Now Required in Movie Credits

Foreign actors and staff appearing in Chinese film and TV productions have to indicate their nationality, according to new rules from the Drama Production Regulators.

In a statement issued on December 22 reported by Global Times, the regulators also stated that performers and staff from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao would need to be labeled with the corresponding region.

Previously, production companies could voluntarily include the nationality of foreign artists, but the guideline is now mandatory. It is said that the regulations are another way for China to clamp down on actors, but it is unclear how said regulations will effect foreign performers.

Actors regularly compete for the top spot in production credits and it is thought that displaying their nationality effect could effect the ranking.

