Foshan Metro line 2 (phase 1) began operating at noon on Tuesday, December 28, after a long anticipated wait.

The new line starts from Nanzhuang Station and runs to Guangzhou South Railway Station.

Line 2 goes through 17 different metro stops, moving through Foshan’s Chencheng, Nanhai and Shunde districts before joining Guangzhou’s Panyu District.

Cover image via Weibo