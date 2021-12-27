  1. home
COVID-19 - What is Tianjin's New Entry Policy?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 27, 2021

If you plan on heading to Tianjin anytime from January 1, 2022 onwards, you’ll have to abide by stricter COVID-19 rules in order to enter the city. 

Starting January 1, 2022, anyone entering Tianjin will be required to provide proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. The announcement was made by the Tianjin City Department for Epidemic Prevention and Control. The policy is expected to last until March 15. 

The news means that Tianjin will come in line with Beijing, which has had the same rule in place since November 17, 2021. 

Furthermore, both cities’ authorities issued suggestions regarding upcoming New Year (yuandan) and Spring Festival holidays, the latter of which falls at the end of January and beginning of February. Residents of both Beijing and Tianjin are recommended not to leave their respective cities during the ‘double holiday’ period. 

Beijing has also recommended that any family gatherings over the holiday period should be limited to 10 people.

Only two local cases of COVID-19 have been detected in either city recently. In Beijing, a student at an art school in Tongzhou tested positive having returned from Xi’an where strict lockdown measures are currently in place. 

Meanwhile, Tianjin recently reported a case which was linked to a local outbreak in Shaoxing, a city southeast of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province. 

As of press time, the Chinese mainland has a total of five high-risk and 139 mid-risk areas. Neither Beijing nor Tianjin have any risk areas. 

The shadow of COVID-19 will likely continue to loom large over the yuandan and Spring Festival holidays, something which will feel all too familiar for many.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

