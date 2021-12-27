6 Amazing New Year's Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour



Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort NYE Package





Image courtesy of Sofitel Sanya

Bringing an oasis of leisure and lifestyle, Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort enjoys the perfect location to create the French Art de Vivre. The hotel combines French flair, stylish swimming pools, amazing gardens and a long tradition of savoir-faire. The spacious rooms and suites blend French elegance with the best of Hainan's culture; the hotel creating moments of pure plaisir through authentic gastronomy, inspired meetings and wedding events, as well as revitalizing spa treatments.

New Year’s Eve Package (RMB4,999/set)

2 nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room



Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)

New Year’s Eve Party and Lucky Draw

“The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts

5% discount off Sanya CDF mall

Free access to the main swimming pool, kid’s pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys

3-Day Amazing Mount Wuyi Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters. Explore the Water Curtain Cave, with its small old shrine hidden inside; raft down the famous Nine Bend Stream; climb the Heavenly Peak of Tianyou; and visit Tiger Roaring Rock, a huge cave through which wind blows, echoing a tiger roar among the mountains.

2-Day Trailer Hotel Hot Spring Retreat



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at a trailer hotel, where a lazy and relaxing weekend retreat awaits. Decompress in mini hot spring pools, have some BBQ and do as little as you like!

And a Chinese New Year Sanya Deal!





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Chinese New Year is almost here again, and Dragon Adventures has prepared amazing air ticket and hotel quotations for the peak Spring Festival period for you. The highly cost-effective packages will make you forget that this is in fact the most expensive time of the year, with round-trip air ticket plus four-night hotel accommodation starting from just RMB4,680.

On February 3 they will also organize a small yacht party. If you book your air ticket and hotel package through Dragon Adventures, you only need to pay RMB388 extra to enjoy a three-hour yacht party, including beverages, fruit platter, fishing rods and bait, diving, snorkeling and swimming.





Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

