  1. home
  2. Articles

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2021

By That's Shanghai, December 25, 2021

0 0

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques polished and awarded to their worthy winners – here's the list of bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 19th That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, held at Wan More.

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year's competition, and another big thank you to our lovely food sponsors Empty Jar, Green Common, OMBRA, CYCLO by Pho To Shop and Bontanical Basket, and to our excellent Italian importer wine sponsor: INTERPROCOM. They helped create a fantastic evening that has gone down in the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.

WechatIMG1059.jpeg

1.jpg

AL2I5295_w9849.jpg

2C1A7886_w7603.jpg

2C1A7891_w8534.jpg

2C1A7901_w0652.jpg

2C1A7940_w3862.jpg

2C1A8002_w2177.jpg

2C1A8039_w8078.jpg

2C1A8049_w9381.jpg

2C1A8054_w3729.jpg

2C1A8140_w6883.jpg

WechatIMG1058.jpeg

2C1A8148_w7116.jpg

AL2I4505_w3272.jpg

AL2I5067_w2547.jpg

AL2I5085_w8214.jpg

AL2I5123_w5064.jpg

AL2I5153_w5208.jpg

AL2I5192_w8210.jpg

AL2I5284_w6899.jpg

AL2I5301_w5399.jpg

To see a full photo gallery of the night, click here or scan the QR:

frame-14-.png

And without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...

The Big Ones

Club of the Year
People's Choice: Bar Rouge

Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Union Trading Company

Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

New Club of the Year

Editor's Pick: WAN MORE

New Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Zodiac
Editor's Pick: La Mezcaleria

New Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Klay
Editor's Pick: BONICA

New Exclusive Dining of the Year
People's Choice: Club Whisper

New Entertainment Destination of the Year
People's Choice: Lounge by Topgolf

New Lounge Club of the Year
People's Choice: La Suite

Personalities

Mixologist of the Year 
People's Choice: Geo Valdivieso
Editor's Pick: Mark Lloyd

Chef of the Year
People's Choice: Baidas Mo
Editor's Pick: Lucky Lasagna
Editor's Pick: Nikolai Grigorov
Editor's Pick: Johnny Qi

Lifetime Achievement Award
Resly Parado
Michelle Garnaut

International Restaurants: Western

Burger of the Year
People's Choice: Fat Cow
Editor's Pick: Commune Reserve
Editor's Pick: Yugo Grill
Editor's Pick: Blue Frog

Taco of the Year
People's Choice: Tacolicious
Editor's Pick: Chihuahua

Italian Pizza of the Year
People's Choice: D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana
Editor's Pick: Alla Torre
Editor's Pick: Azul Italiano 

Pizza of the Year
People's Choice: Joe's Pizza
Editor's Pick: Homeslice
Editor's Pick: Pizza Street 

Mexican Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: TACOS
Editor's Pick: Pistolera

Spanish Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Tomatito
Editor's Pick: Mercado 505

Latin American Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Latina Brazilian Steakhouse
Editor's Pick: Azul

French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Polux by Paul Pairet
Editor's Pick: Cuivre
Editor's Pick: Le Coquin 

French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Maison Lameloise
Editor's Pick: Jean-Georges

Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Mercato by Jean-Georges
Editor's Pick: Italo Trattoria
Editor's Pick: Pici

Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Da Vittorio
Editor's Pick: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Brunch of the Year
People's Choice: Colca
Editor's Pick: The Bull & Claw
Editor's Pick: Liquid Laundry

Vegan, Vegetarian, Health Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Duli
Editor's Pick: Green Common

Middle Eastern of the Year
People's Choice: Eli Falafel
Editor's Pick: Mess

Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: El Bodegon
Editor's Pick: RAW Eatery & Wood Grill

Rooftop of the Year
People's Choice: POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar
Editor's Pick: M on the Bund

Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: The Refinery Gastro Bar
Editor's Pick: Money Shops
Editor's Pick: Le Daily
Editor's Pick: Commune Social
Editor's Pick: Blue Frog

American BBQ of the Year
People's Choice: The Smokehouse x The Camel
Editor's Pick: Cages
Editor's Pick: Bubba's Food Co.

Butchery of The Year
People's Choice: SWISS BUTCHERY

International Restaurants: Asian

Thai Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: KIN Urban Thai Kitchen
Editor's Pick: Eldivino Thai

Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: HA TIEN
Editor's Pick: Pho To Shop by Cyclo

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: THE PAWON
Editor's Pick: Urban Café

Indian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Bollywood Indian Restaurant
Editor's Pick: Khan Chacha Bistro & Lounge

Korean Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Botong Sikdang
Editor's Pick: Jeju Izakaya

Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: XIME
Editor's Pick: Hundo Lounge Izakaya

Regional Chinese

Yunnan Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Lotus Eatery

Sichuan Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Sichuan Citizen

Xinjiang Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Xibo

Hunan Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Di Shui Dong

Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Ye Shanghai
Editor's Pick: SILAN

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Canton Table 
Editor's Pick: Hakkasan
Editor's Pick: Lotus Moon

Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Canton 8

Huaiyang Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: XI TANG YAN
Editor's Pick: East Bund 1818

Beverage and Nightlife

Craft Beer Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Mikkeller Tasting Room
Editor's Pick: Goose Island Brewhouse
Editor's Pick: Mad Dragon

Tap Room of the Year
People's Choice: Boxing Cat Brewery
Editor's Pick: Commune Reserve 

Craft Beer Brand of the Year
Editor's Pick: Beast of the East

Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Botanical Basket
Editor's Pick: Perch
Editor's Pick: Revolving Door 

Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: J. Boroski
Editor's Pick: Banana Moon

Sports Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Cages
Editor's Pick: Big Bamboo
Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf

Live Music Venue of the Year
People's Choice: The Pearl
Editor's Pick: JZ Club
Editor's Pick: Heyday

Whisky Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Ounce
Editor's Pick: Senator Saloon

Wine Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Wine Universe by Little Somms
Editor's Pick: Pudao Wines

LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year
People's Choice: HUNT
Editor's Pick: Roxie

Hotel Bars & Restaurants

Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Dragon Phoenix, Fairmont Peace Hotel
Editor's Pick: Oriental House, InterContinental Shanghai Pudong

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: 100 Century Avenue Cantonese, Park Hyatt Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Ming Court, Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao

Modern Chinese Hotel Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: YEN, W Shanghai-The Bund

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: LAGO by Julian Serrano, Bellagio by MGM Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Calypso Restaurant & Lounge, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Flint Grill & Bar, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
Editor's Pick: CHAR Bar & Grill, Hotel Indigo Shanghai on the Bund

Hotel Buffet of the Year
People's Choice: The COOK, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Cachet, The Langham, Shanghai Xintiandi

Hotel Brunch of the Year
People's Choice:  Café Gray Deluxe, The Middle House
Editor's Pick: The Stage, The Westin Bund Center Shanghai

Hotel Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Bulgari Bar, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai
Editor's Pick: The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan
Editor's Pick: Sky Bar and Restaurant, Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year
People's Choice: RuiKu, Wanda Reign on the Bund
Editor's Pick: Flair Rooftop Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong
Editor's Pick: VUE Bar, Hyatt on the Bund

Hotel Lounge of the Year
People's Choice: URBAN Lounge, The Sukhothai Shanghai
Editor's Pick: The Ritz Bar & Lounge, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
Editor's Pick:  Fifty 8 ° Grill, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire, Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:  HIYA, Shanghai EDITION
Editor's Pick:  Kobachi ON 56, Grand Hyatt Shanghai

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year
People's Choice: Pain Chaud
Editor's Pick: Bread etc.

Ice Creamery of the Year
People's Choice: Luneurs
Editor's Pick: Gelato Dal Cuore

Cafe of the Year
People's Choice: RAC
Editor's Pick: Shanghailander

Golden Forks

  • Pici

  • Colca

  • Azul

  • OMBRA

  • PIZZA Street

  • MESS

  • Mad Dragon

  • Liquid Laundry

  • HA TIEN

  • Ounce

  • 品粹1788

  • Le Coquin

  • Lounge by Topgolf

  • Italo Trattoria

  • Blue Frog

  • POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar

  • Mercato by Jean-Georges

  • Jean-Georges

  • Canton Table

  • Pistolera

  • Eli Falafel

Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2022 edition!

more news

COVID-19 - What is Tianjin's New Entry Policy?

COVID-19 - What is Tianjin's New Entry Policy?

Heading to Tianjin? You'll soon need a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours to enter the city.

6 Amazing New Year's Trips to Take Around China

6 Amazing New Year's Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

7 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotel Deals in Shanghai

7 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotel Deals in Shanghai

Enjoy up to 40% off.

Merry Christmas From Everyone at That's

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone that has supported us this year!

Rats Infect Residents in Shaanxi Province

Residents in rural areas of Xi'an are increased cases of HFRS, a disease transmitted from rats to people through biting or contact with the animal’s saliva, urine or feces.

Food Delivery Worker Saves Suicidal Customer's Life

A caring waimai deliver guy stopped a man from killing himself in Henan province.

China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

The antibody therapy will soon be used clinically in China.

20 Happy Holiday Events and Activities in Sanya

Plenty to do in Sanya this weekend!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

Explainer: Winter Solstice, the Shortest Day of the Year

4 Amazing Trips to Make Your Winter a Dragon Adventure

China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

7 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotel Deals in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Temple of Light: A 360-Degree Sensorial Art Experience

Temple of Light: A 360-Degree Sensorial Art Experience

COVID-19 - What is Tianjin's New Entry Policy?

COVID-19 - What is Tianjin's New Entry Policy?

6 Amazing New Year's Trips to Take Around China

6 Amazing New Year's Trips to Take Around China

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2021

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2021

How COVID-19 Changed China's Travel Market

How COVID-19 Changed China's Travel Market

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives