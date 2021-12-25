Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2021

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques polished and awarded to their worthy winners – here's the list of bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 19th That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, held at Wan More.
Thanks to everyone who voted in this year's competition, and another big thank you to our lovely food sponsors Empty Jar, Green Common, OMBRA, CYCLO by Pho To Shop and Bontanical Basket, and to our excellent Italian importer wine sponsor: INTERPROCOM. They helped create a fantastic evening that has gone down in the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.
And without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...
The Big Ones
Club of the Year
People's Choice: Bar Rouge
Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Union Trading Company
Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
New Club of the Year
Editor's Pick: WAN MORE
New Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Zodiac
Editor's Pick: La Mezcaleria
New Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Klay
Editor's Pick: BONICA
New Exclusive Dining of the Year
People's Choice: Club Whisper
New Entertainment Destination of the Year
People's Choice: Lounge by Topgolf
New Lounge Club of the Year
People's Choice: La Suite
Personalities
Mixologist of the Year
People's Choice: Geo Valdivieso
Editor's Pick: Mark Lloyd
Chef of the Year
People's Choice: Baidas Mo
Editor's Pick: Lucky Lasagna
Editor's Pick: Nikolai Grigorov
Editor's Pick: Johnny Qi
Lifetime Achievement Award
Resly Parado
Michelle Garnaut
International Restaurants: Western
Burger of the Year
People's Choice: Fat Cow
Editor's Pick: Commune Reserve
Editor's Pick: Yugo Grill
Editor's Pick: Blue Frog
Taco of the Year
People's Choice: Tacolicious
Editor's Pick: Chihuahua
Italian Pizza of the Year
People's Choice: D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana
Editor's Pick: Alla Torre
Editor's Pick: Azul Italiano
Pizza of the Year
People's Choice: Joe's Pizza
Editor's Pick: Homeslice
Editor's Pick: Pizza Street
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: TACOS
Editor's Pick: Pistolera
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Tomatito
Editor's Pick: Mercado 505
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Latina Brazilian Steakhouse
Editor's Pick: Azul
French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Polux by Paul Pairet
Editor's Pick: Cuivre
Editor's Pick: Le Coquin
French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Maison Lameloise
Editor's Pick: Jean-Georges
Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Mercato by Jean-Georges
Editor's Pick: Italo Trattoria
Editor's Pick: Pici
Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Da Vittorio
Editor's Pick: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Brunch of the Year
People's Choice: Colca
Editor's Pick: The Bull & Claw
Editor's Pick: Liquid Laundry
Vegan, Vegetarian, Health Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Duli
Editor's Pick: Green Common
Middle Eastern of the Year
People's Choice: Eli Falafel
Editor's Pick: Mess
Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: El Bodegon
Editor's Pick: RAW Eatery & Wood Grill
Rooftop of the Year
People's Choice: POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar
Editor's Pick: M on the Bund
Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: The Refinery Gastro Bar
Editor's Pick: Money Shops
Editor's Pick: Le Daily
Editor's Pick: Commune Social
Editor's Pick: Blue Frog
American BBQ of the Year
People's Choice: The Smokehouse x The Camel
Editor's Pick: Cages
Editor's Pick: Bubba's Food Co.
Butchery of The Year
People's Choice: SWISS BUTCHERY
International Restaurants: Asian
Thai Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: KIN Urban Thai Kitchen
Editor's Pick: Eldivino Thai
Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: HA TIEN
Editor's Pick: Pho To Shop by Cyclo
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: THE PAWON
Editor's Pick: Urban Café
Indian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Bollywood Indian Restaurant
Editor's Pick: Khan Chacha Bistro & Lounge
Korean Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Botong Sikdang
Editor's Pick: Jeju Izakaya
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: XIME
Editor's Pick: Hundo Lounge Izakaya
Regional Chinese
Yunnan Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Lotus Eatery
Sichuan Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Sichuan Citizen
Xinjiang Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Xibo
Hunan Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Di Shui Dong
Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Ye Shanghai
Editor's Pick: SILAN
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Canton Table
Editor's Pick: Hakkasan
Editor's Pick: Lotus Moon
Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Canton 8
Huaiyang Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: XI TANG YAN
Editor's Pick: East Bund 1818
Beverage and Nightlife
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Mikkeller Tasting Room
Editor's Pick: Goose Island Brewhouse
Editor's Pick: Mad Dragon
Tap Room of the Year
People's Choice: Boxing Cat Brewery
Editor's Pick: Commune Reserve
Craft Beer Brand of the Year
Editor's Pick: Beast of the East
Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Botanical Basket
Editor's Pick: Perch
Editor's Pick: Revolving Door
Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: J. Boroski
Editor's Pick: Banana Moon
Sports Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Cages
Editor's Pick: Big Bamboo
Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf
Live Music Venue of the Year
People's Choice: The Pearl
Editor's Pick: JZ Club
Editor's Pick: Heyday
Whisky Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Ounce
Editor's Pick: Senator Saloon
Wine Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Wine Universe by Little Somms
Editor's Pick: Pudao Wines
LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year
People's Choice: HUNT
Editor's Pick: Roxie
Hotel Bars & Restaurants
Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Dragon Phoenix, Fairmont Peace Hotel
Editor's Pick: Oriental House, InterContinental Shanghai Pudong
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: 100 Century Avenue Cantonese, Park Hyatt Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Ming Court, Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao
Modern Chinese Hotel Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: YEN, W Shanghai-The Bund
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: LAGO by Julian Serrano, Bellagio by MGM Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Calypso Restaurant & Lounge, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Flint Grill & Bar, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
Editor's Pick: CHAR Bar & Grill, Hotel Indigo Shanghai on the Bund
Hotel Buffet of the Year
People's Choice: The COOK, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Cachet, The Langham, Shanghai Xintiandi
Hotel Brunch of the Year
People's Choice: Café Gray Deluxe, The Middle House
Editor's Pick: The Stage, The Westin Bund Center Shanghai
Hotel Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Bulgari Bar, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai
Editor's Pick: The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan
Editor's Pick: Sky Bar and Restaurant, Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor
Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year
People's Choice: RuiKu, Wanda Reign on the Bund
Editor's Pick: Flair Rooftop Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong
Editor's Pick: VUE Bar, Hyatt on the Bund
Hotel Lounge of the Year
People's Choice: URBAN Lounge, The Sukhothai Shanghai
Editor's Pick: The Ritz Bar & Lounge, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Fifty 8 ° Grill, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire, Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: HIYA, Shanghai EDITION
Editor's Pick: Kobachi ON 56, Grand Hyatt Shanghai
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
People's Choice: Pain Chaud
Editor's Pick: Bread etc.
Ice Creamery of the Year
People's Choice: Luneurs
Editor's Pick: Gelato Dal Cuore
Cafe of the Year
People's Choice: RAC
Editor's Pick: Shanghailander
Golden Forks
Pici
Colca
Azul
OMBRA
PIZZA Street
MESS
Mad Dragon
Liquid Laundry
HA TIEN
Ounce
品粹1788
Le Coquin
Lounge by Topgolf
Italo Trattoria
Blue Frog
POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar
Mercato by Jean-Georges
Jean-Georges
Canton Table
Pistolera
Eli Falafel
Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2022 edition!
