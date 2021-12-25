Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2021

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques polished and awarded to their worthy winners – here's the list of bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 19th That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, held at Wan More.



Thanks to everyone who voted in this year's competition





To see a full photo gallery of the night

And without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...

The Big Ones

Club of the Year

People's Choice: Bar Rouge

Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Union Trading Company

Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

New Club of the Year

Editor's Pick: WAN MORE

New Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Zodiac

Editor's Pick: La Mezcaleria

New Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Klay

Editor's Pick: BONICA

New Exclusive Dining of the Year

People's Choice: Club Whisper

New Entertainment Destination of the Year

People's Choice: Lounge by Topgolf

New Lounge Club of the Year

People's Choice: La Suite

Personalities

Mixologist of the Year

People's Choice: Geo Valdivieso

Editor's Pick: Mark Lloyd

Chef of the Year

People's Choice: Baidas Mo

Editor's Pick: Lucky Lasagna

Editor's Pick: Nikolai Grigorov

Editor's Pick: Johnny Qi

Lifetime Achievement Award

Resly Parado

Michelle Garnaut

International Restaurants: Western

Burger of the Year

People's Choice: Fat Cow

Editor's Pick: Commune Reserve

Editor's Pick: Yugo Grill

Editor's Pick: Blue Frog

Taco of the Year

People's Choice: Tacolicious

Editor's Pick: Chihuahua

Italian Pizza of the Year

People's Choice: D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Editor's Pick: Alla Torre

Editor's Pick: Azul Italiano

Pizza of the Year

People's Choice: Joe's Pizza

Editor's Pick: Homeslice

Editor's Pick: Pizza Street

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: TACOS

Editor's Pick: Pistolera

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Tomatito

Editor's Pick: Mercado 505

Latin American Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Latina Brazilian Steakhouse

Editor's Pick: Azul

French Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Polux by Paul Pairet

Editor's Pick: Cuivre

Editor's Pick: Le Coquin

French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Maison Lameloise

Editor's Pick: Jean-Georges

Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Mercato by Jean-Georges

Editor's Pick: Italo Trattoria

Editor's Pick: Pici

Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Da Vittorio

Editor's Pick: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Brunch of the Year

People's Choice: Colca

Editor's Pick: The Bull & Claw

Editor's Pick: Liquid Laundry

Vegan, Vegetarian, Health Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Duli

Editor's Pick: Green Common

Middle Eastern of the Year

People's Choice: Eli Falafel

Editor's Pick: Mess

Steakhouse of the Year

People's Choice: El Bodegon

Editor's Pick: RAW Eatery & Wood Grill

Rooftop of the Year

People's Choice: POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar

Editor's Pick: M on the Bund

Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: The Refinery Gastro Bar

Editor's Pick: Money Shops

Editor's Pick: Le Daily

Editor's Pick: Commune Social

Editor's Pick: Blue Frog

American BBQ of the Year

People's Choice: The Smokehouse x The Camel

Editor's Pick: Cages

Editor's Pick: Bubba's Food Co.

Butchery of The Year

People's Choice: SWISS BUTCHERY

International Restaurants: Asian

Thai Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: KIN Urban Thai Kitchen

Editor's Pick: Eldivino Thai

Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: HA TIEN

Editor's Pick: Pho To Shop by Cyclo

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: THE PAWON

Editor's Pick: Urban Café

Indian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Bollywood Indian Restaurant

Editor's Pick: Khan Chacha Bistro & Lounge

Korean Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Botong Sikdang

Editor's Pick: Jeju Izakaya

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: XIME

Editor's Pick: Hundo Lounge Izakaya

Regional Chinese

Yunnan Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Lotus Eatery

Sichuan Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Sichuan Citizen

Xinjiang Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Xibo

Hunan Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Di Shui Dong

Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Ye Shanghai

Editor's Pick: SILAN

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Canton Table

Editor's Pick: Hakkasan

Editor's Pick: Lotus Moon

Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Canton 8

Huaiyang Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: XI TANG YAN

Editor's Pick: East Bund 1818

Beverage and Nightlife



Craft Beer Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Mikkeller Tasting Room

Editor's Pick: Goose Island Brewhouse

Editor's Pick: Mad Dragon

Tap Room of the Year

People's Choice: Boxing Cat Brewery

Editor's Pick: Commune Reserve

Craft Beer Brand of the Year

Editor's Pick: Beast of the East

Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Botanical Basket

Editor's Pick: Perch

Editor's Pick: Revolving Door

Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year

People's Choice: J. Boroski

Editor's Pick: Banana Moon

Sports Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Cages

Editor's Pick: Big Bamboo

Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf

Live Music Venue of the Year

People's Choice: The Pearl

Editor's Pick: JZ Club

Editor's Pick: Heyday

Whisky Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Ounce

Editor's Pick: Senator Saloon

Wine Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Wine Universe by Little Somms

Editor's Pick: Pudao Wines

LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year

People's Choice: HUNT

Editor's Pick: Roxie

Hotel Bars & Restaurants

Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Dragon Phoenix, Fairmont Peace Hotel

Editor's Pick: Oriental House, InterContinental Shanghai Pudong

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: 100 Century Avenue Cantonese, Park Hyatt Shanghai

Editor's Pick: Ming Court, Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao

Modern Chinese Hotel Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: YEN, W Shanghai-The Bund

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: LAGO by Julian Serrano, Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

Editor's Pick: Calypso Restaurant & Lounge, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

People's Choice: The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Editor's Pick: Flint Grill & Bar, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

Editor's Pick: CHAR Bar & Grill, Hotel Indigo Shanghai on the Bund

Hotel Buffet of the Year

People's Choice: The COOK, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Editor's Pick: Cachet, The Langham, Shanghai Xintiandi

Hotel Brunch of the Year

People's Choice: Café Gray Deluxe, The Middle House

Editor's Pick: The Stage, The Westin Bund Center Shanghai

Hotel Bar of the Year

People's Choice: The Bulgari Bar, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

Editor's Pick: The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

Editor's Pick: Sky Bar and Restaurant, Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

People's Choice: RuiKu, Wanda Reign on the Bund

Editor's Pick: Flair Rooftop Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

Editor's Pick: VUE Bar, Hyatt on the Bund

Hotel Lounge of the Year

People's Choice: URBAN Lounge, The Sukhothai Shanghai

Editor's Pick: The Ritz Bar & Lounge, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Editor's Pick: Fifty 8 ° Grill, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Editor's Pick: Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire, Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: HIYA, Shanghai EDITION

Editor's Pick: Kobachi ON 56, Grand Hyatt Shanghai

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

People's Choice: Pain Chaud

Editor's Pick: Bread etc.

Ice Creamery of the Year

People's Choice: Luneurs

Editor's Pick: Gelato Dal Cuore

Cafe of the Year

People's Choice: RAC

Editor's Pick: Shanghailander

Golden Forks

Pici

Colca

Azul

OMBRA

PIZZA Street

MESS

Mad Dragon

Liquid Laundry

HA TIEN

Ounce

品粹1788

Le Coquin

Lounge by Topgolf

Italo Trattoria

Blue Frog

POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar

Mercato by Jean-Georges

Jean-Georges

Canton Table

Pistolera

Eli Falafel



Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2022 edition!