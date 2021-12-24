  1. home
  2. Articles

Rats Infect Residents of Shaanxi Province

By Lars James Hamer, December 24, 2021

0 0

Shaanxi Provincial Center for Disease Control issued a warning for residents to seek immediate medical treatment, should they have symptoms of hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), reported China Daily.

HFRS is a disease usually transmitted from rats or mice to people through biting or contact with the animal’s saliva, urine or feces. Symptoms include fever, headache and vomiting. 

The disease is seasonal, peaking from October to March.

Shaanxi’s provincial capital, Xi’an has seen a significant rise in HFRS patients, severe cases and fatalities compared to previous years. 

The disease is usually found in rural areas and human-to-human transmission is rare. 

Shaanxi province has started organizing free vaccinations against HFRS to rural residents aged between 16 and 60 years old. 

Xi'an went in to lockdown this week after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases were reported. 

[Cover image via Weibo]

HFRS Shaanxi Xi'an

more news

We Tried McDonald's Roujiamo & They Should Leave It to the Pros

We Tried McDonald's Roujiamo & They Should Leave It to the Pros

McDonald's recently released their version of the famous Shaanxi delicacy to the dismay of Chinese netizens.

Chinese Rapper Cuts Off Finger on Livestream Amid Sex Scandal

Chinese Rapper Cuts Off Finger on Livestream Amid Sex Scandal

The stunt was apparently meant to prove his innocence amid accusations of sexual interaction with fans.

Death Toll Rises in Tragic Shaanxi Mine Accident

Death Toll Rises in Tragic Shaanxi Mine Accident

The death toll has risen to 21 after a roof collapse at a coal mine in Shaanxi province.

19 Dead, 2 Missing After Coal Mine Collapse in Shaanxi

The cause of the tragedy is currently being investigated.

Man Sentenced to Death for Horrific Revenge Killings in Shaanxi

The murders occurred 22 years to the day after the killer's mother perished during a scuffle with neighbors.

Man Who Stabbed 9 Students to Death Executed in China

The killer, who was unemployed at the time of the attack, allegedly carried out the mass murder because he had been bullied in school.

Shaanxi Woman Left Brain Dead After Pet Snake Bite

The highly venomous snake is listed in China as a protected rare and endangered species.

Shaanxi Graduate Told She Is Too Short to Be a Teacher

She didn't even make the shortlist.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

Element Fresh Files for Bankruptcy

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

100architects: China's Pioneers of Functional Urban Art

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotel Deals in Shanghai

7 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotel Deals in Shanghai

Merry Christmas From Everyone at That's

Merry Christmas From Everyone at That's

Rats Infect Residents of Shaanxi Province

Rats Infect Residents of Shaanxi Province

Food Deliver Worker Saves Customers Life

Food Deliver Worker Saves Customers Life

China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives