Rats Infect Residents of Shaanxi Province

Shaanxi Provincial Center for Disease Control issued a warning for residents to seek immediate medical treatment, should they have symptoms of hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), reported China Daily.

HFRS is a disease usually transmitted from rats or mice to people through biting or contact with the animal’s saliva, urine or feces. Symptoms include fever, headache and vomiting.

The disease is seasonal, peaking from October to March.

Shaanxi’s provincial capital, Xi’an has seen a significant rise in HFRS patients, severe cases and fatalities compared to previous years.

The disease is usually found in rural areas and human-to-human transmission is rare.

Shaanxi province has started organizing free vaccinations against HFRS to rural residents aged between 16 and 60 years old.

Xi'an went in to lockdown this week after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases were reported.

[Cover image via Weibo]