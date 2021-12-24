  1. home
Food Deliver Worker Saves Customers Life

By Lars James Hamer, December 24, 2021

A food delivery worker in Henan Province prevented a customer from committing suicide after he noticed the order read “the last meal of my life” according to Global Times.

The waimai delivery person initially found the note strange and when no one answered the door, he decided to call the police. The quick thinking worker told authorities that he believed the man may want to kill himself. 

When police arrived the customer refused to open the door and said he was going to jump out of the window. 

As the man was distracted, firemen slide down the side of the building and entered the apartment from the window, where they were able to prevent the man coming to further harm. 

The police thanked the delivery man for finding the customer, who had consumed 60 sleeping pills before the police arrived.  

