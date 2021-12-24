7 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotel Deals in Shanghai

With 2021 coming to a close, Accor is offering an ALL Year-End FLASH SALE, with 30% off for ALL members and 40% off from Accor Plus members on loads and loads of hotels with a stay period from now until to January 23, 2022. But hurry, as you'll need to book by December 27.

And here are just some of the beautiful hotels you could be staying at...

Fairmont Peace Hotel

Built in 1929, the Fairmont Peace Hotel is a landmark on Shanghai's majestic Bund, a luxurious Art Deco masterpiece brilliantly reinvented for the 21st Century where old fashioned glamour sparkles with a new luster. Situated where the city's premier shopping promenade, Nanjing Road, meets the river, at the, it is the perfect place to explore Shanghai’s spectacular scenery and vibrant lifestyle.

While keeping the traditions intact, such as the opulence of the signature Chinese restaurant Dragon Phoenix and the esteemed Jazz Bar, with its world-famous Old Jazz Band, the legendary hotel’s new and contemporary spirit is felt in the elegant Cathay Room and Terrace, with spectacular views of Pudong's stunning Lujiazui skyscrapers, the refined Jasmine Lounge as well as the Parisian style Victor’s Café.

The luxury hotel offers 270 distinctive guestrooms, including 39 luxurious suites, which blend Art Deco-inspired furnishings with modern amenities. The Fairmont Gold executive floor features private check-in, lounge access, continental breakfast and afternoon canapés. From the exquisite décor to the impeccable service, Fairmont Peace Hotel is a luxurious lifestyle destination that offers every indulgence.

Swissôtel Grand Shanghai



Enjoying a prominent location in Shanghai’s Jing’an District, Swissôtel Grand Shanghai is just a few minutes’ walk from the city's premier shopping promenade, West Nanjing Road, with its many elegant stores, including Kerry Center, Reel, City Plaza and Citic Square.

Other nearby attractions include famous Jing’an Temple (above), Jing’an Park, Shanghai Grand Theater and the Shanghai Museum, as well as the residential building where Aileen Chang penned her famous novel, Lust, Caution, in the 1940s.

As testimony to the significance of the area, a monumental and elaborate glass “carving” by renowned Chinese artist Yang Jiu Sheng portrays the street map of Jing’an District, and takes pride of place as a stunning centerpiece in the lobby.

Sofitel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental

Close to Sheshan National Park, Sofitel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental is a luxury resort hotel built in the Mediterranean style and boasting a large tropical landscape, all set over some 124,000 sqm. The biggest feature of the hotel is the 4,400 sqm outdoor beach and swimming pool, including kids pool to satisfy all age needs.

In the cooler months, indoor facilities like KTV, heated pool, SO FIT gym, Eiffel Dreamland Restaurant make sure there is always something to do. Located near the Hongqiao Transportation Hub, the hotel is one of the premier convention and meeting hotels, with easy access to Hongqiao Business Center and the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Pullman Shanghai Qingpu Excellence

Located in the Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone, Pullman Shanghai Qingpu Excellence delivers an experience that is upscale, upbeat and perfectly in tempo with the global zeitgeist. The hotel offers 284 modern design guest rooms and suites, an 800 sqm pillar-less Grand Ballroom and function rooms, fit lounge and indoor swimming pool.

Against the backdrop of today’s fast-paced life, Pullman helps guests be at their best, in business and at leisure, enabling them to seamlessly conduct business, explore the locale, workout and make connections – to the neighborhood and people around them.

Pullman also provide thoughtful and personalized service for family vacations. Luxurious and comfortable children-themed rooms with toys reflects the particular care they take in making your journey relaxing and fun-filled.

Novotel Shanghai Qingpu Excellence Hotel

Interiors at the Novotel Shanghai Qingpu Excellence Hotel are modern and inviting, imbued with sunlight, warm tones and clean, simple design elements. Two dining options are on offer: Gourmet Bar, where guests can grab a coffee on the go or sit and relax in the evening over drinks; and Tang Restaurant, which brings innovation to classic Japanese cuisine at lunch and dinner, as well as offering a daily international buffet breakfast.

Family Time by Novotel dedicated spaces and family packages create a real treat for staycationers looking for a weekend away or extending after a corporate event. Among the 240 guestrooms and suites, Novotel Shanghai Qingpu Excellence Hotel has two dedicated family floors with 25 family rooms, including four whimsically decorated family suites, which can be connected with neighboring family rooms.

Parents will appreciate the distinctive room amenities, such as Novotel Live N’Dream bedding, and 24-hour access to InBalance signature fitness center, where they can take time to re-energize.

Fairmont Yangcheng Lake

Discover luxury and comfort at Fairmont Yangcheng Lake, an idyllic lakeside resort just one hour from Shanghai and 30 minutes from Suzhou. Shaped like a Chinese fan on the banks of Yangcheng Lake, the hotel features 199 contemporary guestrooms and suites, with top-level amenities, expansive lake views and four world-class restaurants and lounge to satisfy your sophisticated palates.

In addition to the heated indoor swimming inside the hotel’s award winning Willow Stream Spa, the hotel’s spacious Sunset Dew Park offers guests a tour of nature and a variety of outdoor sports options, including kayaking, karting, biking, bee observation and pottery, making for an ideal venue for leisure or team building.

On top of the 1300 sqm column-free grand ball room and a variety of banquet room selections, the hotel’s unique Water House inside the park is an excellent choice for private gatherings and high-end events. The hotel also has an exclusive partnership with adjacent Yuefeng Island Organic, providing organic and fresh local ingredients to the hotel, and offering guests an exceptional farm-to-table dining experience.

Exclusive Fairmont offerings also include a Fairmont Gold Floor, providing exclusive privileges and attentive services designed to meet the needs of the most discerning guests. Fairmont Yangcheng Lake is an exceptional destination for business or pleasure, making for memorable escapes in the splendor of nature.

Pullman Zhouzhuang



Pullman Zhouzhuang is an international upscale hotel, situated in the beautiful water town of Zhouzhuang. Known as the Venice of the East,' Zhouzhuang is classified as AAAAA scenic area by the China National Tourism Administration. It is one of the most famous water towns in China, noted for its profound cultural background, well-preserved ancient houses and elegant waterway views.

Combining the Southern Yangtze River’s tender beauty with a cosmopolitan atmosphere, Pullman Zhouzhuang hotel has 174 rooms, as well as a gym and indoor swimming pool. On the dining front, there is La Lune Chinese Restaurant and Café 88 ADD, as well as two bars and meeting facilities including an 820 sqm pillar-free Grand Ballroom.

For all the culture vultures out there, why not take in some Kun Opera? One of the oldest extant forms of Chinese opera, it evolved from the local melody of Kunshan, and subsequently came to dominate Chinese theater from the 16th to the 18th centuries. The style originated in the Wu cultural area, and has been listed as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO since 2001.



Pullman Zhouzhuang is conveniently situated just 50 kilometers away from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. It is also only 18 kilometers from Suzhou Industrial Park.

