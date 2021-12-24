China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

China’s own antibody therapy for treatment against COVID-19 could be used domestically in clinical treatments as early as a few weeks.

The drug was granted approval on December 8 based on the results of an international clinical trial involving over 800 patients.

The drug, which is administered via injection, could reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by around 80%, as reported by China Daily.

However, there is no evidence that the new antibody therapy will work against Omicron or other variants of the virus.

One of the benefits of the antibody therapy is that will offer protection for those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

[Cover image via Weibo]