  1. home
  2. Articles

China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

By Lars James Hamer, December 24, 2021

0 0

China’s own antibody therapy for treatment against COVID-19 could be used domestically in clinical treatments as early as a few weeks. 

The drug was granted approval on December 8 based on the results of an international clinical trial involving over 800 patients. 

Read more New COVID-19 Drug Authorized for Use in China

The drug, which is administered via injection, could reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by around 80%, as reported by China Daily. 

However, there is no evidence that the new antibody therapy will work against Omicron or other variants of the virus. 

One of the benefits of the antibody therapy is that will offer protection for those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19. 

[Cover image via Weibo

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant antibody therapy

more news

Where did Tianjin’s New COVID-19 Case Come From?

Where did Tianjin’s New COVID-19 Case Come From?

A new locally transmitted case of COVID-19 was reported in Tianjin on Tuesday, December 21.

COVID-19 – Beijing’s New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

COVID-19 – Beijing’s New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

Beijing reported one new local COVID-19 infection on Monday, December 20.

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

The patient is a colleague of a case confirmed on December 7.

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Over 113 million permanent residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

The positive case discovered on Monday is that of the Omicron variant.

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

The case was imported from abroad via an asymptomatic carrier who arrived in Tianjin on December 9.

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

A new report by the National Health Commission highlights the number of vaccines administered in the Chinese mainland.

New COVID-19 Drug Authorized for Use in China

China approves its first COVID-19 antibody therapy.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

Element Fresh Files for Bankruptcy

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

100architects: China's Pioneers of Functional Urban Art

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotel Deals in Shanghai

7 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotel Deals in Shanghai

Merry Christmas From Everyone at That's

Merry Christmas From Everyone at That's

Rats Infect Residents of Shaanxi Province

Rats Infect Residents of Shaanxi Province

Food Deliver Worker Saves Customers Life

Food Deliver Worker Saves Customers Life

China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives