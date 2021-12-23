20 Happy Holiday Events and Activities in Sanya

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!
December 23: Stand-Up Comedy
Support the arts with a clap or laugh at this free comedy show.
Thurs Dec 23; 7pm-late. Free entry. FreeGen.
December 24: Live IMT Concert
This duo comes highly recommended by locals.
December 24-26: Winter Break Sanya
Three events and three venues for a special, sunny Christmas. Check out their Christmas Set Menu below.
Fri-Sun Dec 24-26, 5pm-late. Solar & Solicious.
December 24 & 25: Christmas Set Menu
Save some cash but enjoy an authentic, hot meal with a set Christmas dinner at Dolphin.
Fri & Sat, Dec 24 & 25. RMB159 per person. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.
December 24: Christmas Eve Dinner
Fri Dec 24; 6-9.30pm. RMB388 for adults and RMB128 per child. Primas Hotel.
December 24-26: MCB Bar's Merry Christmas
Fri-Sun Dec 24-26, 10pm-late. MCB Bar.
December 25: Christmas Buffet at the Pullman
Image via Dianping
Enjoy a fantastic buffet at Pullman, a chain of hotels well known to show off their culinary delights.
Sat Dec 25; 5.30-9.30pm. RMB 298 on Dianping. Pullman Yalong Bay Hotel.
December 26: Christmas Services & Celebrations
Join SICF for a memorable service and celebration followed by a hearty and happy banquet.
Sun Dec 26, 2.30-6pm. Free. Bihai Registered Church.
December 26: Mardi Gras Yacht Party
Sip on a sunset as you bougie out the night with Friends of Sanya.
Sun Dec 26, 3-7pm; RMB450-550. Luhuitou Public Pier.
December 26: English Corner
Sun Dec 26, 3.30pm; Free. Sanya Mass Art Museum.
December 27: Brunch & Bubbly
Mon Dec 27, 11am-3pm; RMB328-528. RSVP by contacting WeChat ID: kleong1030. Sanya Shangri-la.
Until December 31: Christmas Menu
Enjoy one of the best of Hainan's cuisine at Adrian Quetglas (see our review here).
Mon-Fri Dec 20-31; RMB738 for 2 people. Adrian Quetglas.
Snowboarding
Image via Dianping
It
may not be the same as fresh powder or bunny hills elsewhere in the
world, but at least you'll get a bit of practice for this beloved winter
sport.
Daily, 10am-7pm, last entry at 6pm; RMB288 per person for one hour. Indoor Simulated Ski Resort.
Ice Skating
Image via Dianping
With
temperatures cooling down in Hainan, have a bit of Christmas fun by
dressing up in festive dresses and going with friends or students to
twirl and spin.
Daily, 1-8pm; RMB80 on weekdays and RMB100 on weekends for 90 minutes of skating. Sanya Qiyi Ice and Snow Sports Center.
Christmas Dances at Fantasy Town
Image via Sanya Fantasy Town WeChat Account
For
the month of December, Fantasy Town has Santa loose throughout the park
and a professional dance team ready to wow you and your friends.
Daily, 2-10pm, last entry at 9pm; Free tickets for park entry and dolphin viewing on Dianping. Click here for more information. Sanya Fantasy Town.
Buy Christmas Decorations
Image via Baidu
If
you’ve never been to walking street, this could be the right time for
you to check out knick-knack Christmas decor or craft supplies available
to make your own. Stay until 6pm and later for one of Sanya's most
well-known night market.
Daily, 8am-10pm; Free. First Street.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
December 31: Cool New Year Eve Luau Party
Fri Dec 31, 5pm-1am; Free. Cool Shop Kiosk in Houhai.
December 31: NYE Celebration Dinner
Fri Dec 31, 6-9pm; RMB328 per person. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. The Reef at Autograph.
December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022
Fri & Sat Dec 31-Jan 1; RMB366-668. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. Yasha Games Venue in Sanya Tianjiao Area.
December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022
Fri & Sat Dec 31 & Jan 1; RMB399. Scan the QR code to purchase tickets. Haitang Bay Square.
[Cover image courtesy of Pexels]
