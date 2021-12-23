20 Happy Holiday Events and Activities in Sanya

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

December 23: Stand-Up Comedy



Support the arts with a clap or laugh at this free comedy show.



Thurs Dec 23; 7pm-late. Free entry. FreeGen.

December 24: Live IMT Concert



This duo comes highly recommended by locals.

December 24-26: Winter Break Sanya



Three events and three venues for a special, sunny Christmas. Check out their Christmas Set Menu below.



Fri-Sun Dec 24-26, 5pm-late. Solar & Solicious.



December 24 & 25: Christmas Set Menu



Save some cash but enjoy an authentic, hot meal with a set Christmas dinner at Dolphin.



Fri & Sat, Dec 24 & 25. RMB159 per person. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



December 24: Christmas Eve Dinner



Fri Dec 24; 6-9.30pm. RMB388 for adults and RMB128 per child. Primas Hotel.

December 24-26: MCB Bar's Merry Christmas



Fri-Sun Dec 24-26, 10pm-late. MCB Bar.



December 25: Christmas Buffet at the Pullman



Image via Dianping



Enjoy a fantastic buffet at Pullman, a chain of hotels well known to show off their culinary delights.



Sat Dec 25; 5.30-9.30pm. RMB 298 on Dianping. Pullman Yalong Bay Hotel.



December 26: Christmas Services & Celebrations







Join SICF for a memorable service and celebration followed by a hearty and happy banquet.



Sun Dec 26, 2.30-6pm. Free. Bihai Registered Church.



December 26: Mardi Gras Yacht Party



Sip on a sunset as you bougie out the night with Friends of Sanya.



Sun Dec 26, 3-7pm; RMB450-550. Luhuitou Public Pier.



December 26: English Corner



Sun Dec 26, 3.30pm; Free. Sanya Mass Art Museum.



December 27: Brunch & Bubbly



Mon Dec 27, 11am-3pm; RMB328-528. RSVP by contacting WeChat ID: kleong1030. Sanya Shangri-la.

Until December 31: Christmas Menu



Enjoy one of the best of Hainan's cuisine at Adrian Quetglas (see our review here).



Mon-Fri Dec 20-31; RMB738 for 2 people. Adrian Quetglas.

Snowboarding





Image via Dianping



It may not be the same as fresh powder or bunny hills elsewhere in the world, but at least you'll get a bit of practice for this beloved winter sport.



Daily, 10am-7pm, last entry at 6pm; RMB288 per person for one hour. Indoor Simulated Ski Resort.



Ice Skating





Image via Dianping



With temperatures cooling down in Hainan, have a bit of Christmas fun by dressing up in festive dresses and going with friends or students to twirl and spin.



Daily, 1-8pm; RMB80 on weekdays and RMB100 on weekends for 90 minutes of skating. Sanya Qiyi Ice and Snow Sports Center.

Christmas Dances at Fantasy Town





Image via Sanya Fantasy Town WeChat Account



For the month of December, Fantasy Town has Santa loose throughout the park and a professional dance team ready to wow you and your friends.



Daily, 2-10pm, last entry at 9pm; Free tickets for park entry and dolphin viewing on Dianping. Click here for more information. Sanya Fantasy Town.

Buy Christmas Decorations





Image via Baidu



If you’ve never been to walking street, this could be the right time for you to check out knick-knack Christmas decor or craft supplies available to make your own. Stay until 6pm and later for one of Sanya's most well-known night market.



Daily, 8am-10pm; Free. First Street.

NEW YEAR'S EVE



December 31: Cool New Year Eve Luau Party



Fri Dec 31, 5pm-1am; Free. Cool Shop Kiosk in Houhai.



December 31: NYE Celebration Dinner



Fri Dec 31, 6-9pm; RMB328 per person. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. The Reef at Autograph.



December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022



Fri & Sat Dec 31-Jan 1; RMB366-668. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. Yasha Games Venue in Sanya Tianjiao Area.



December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022



Fri & Sat Dec 31 & Jan 1; RMB399. Scan the QR code to purchase tickets. Haitang Bay Square.

