6 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotels

Looking to end 2021 and bring in the New Year in style? The Accor End of 2021 Flash Sale is here. From December 21, 2021, until December 27, 2021, members of Accor Live Limitless can receive a 30% discount on all rooms and Acor Plus Members can receive a 40% discount on all rooms.

Discounts and benefits apply when booking participating Accor hotels in Greater China. . All bookings are applicable for stays between December 22, 2021 to January 23, 2022.

Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich

At Sofitel Guangzhou all rooms have luxurious bath linens and Sofitel MyBed beds, which provide made-to-perfection plush comfort to ensure a truly magnificent sleeping experience. Relish in a creative afternoon tea at Mar-Tea-Ni Lounge, or savor the authentic taste of France with delicious pastries, cheeses and breads at 2 On 988 Café.In house restaurant Le Grill’s passionate chefs and innovative mixologists uncover elegant interpretations of cuisine from the very best local aromas and flavors.

Sofitel Foshan

The tallest building in Foshan, Sofitel Foshan stands at over 200 meters tall and spans across 62 stories, however its exterior features are not the only thing that attracts guests from far and wide. Sofitel Foshan offers the perfect blend of Chinese charm with French elegance. With is modern amenities in the middle of the cultural city of Foshan, Sofitel makes for the best luxury city escape.

Sofitel Foshan has 325 modern guest rooms across four different themes; modern, post-modern, Neo-Chinese and Classic French. The Napoleon Grand Ballroom is inspired from The Grand Salon of Napoleon III.

Pullman Guangzhou

Pullman Guangzhou Baiyun Airport is located in the heart of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, travel to both terminals is quick and hassle free. Access to downtown Guangzhou is just a 30 minute metro ride.

The hotel offers 578 exquisitely furnished rooms, including family rooms. Let’s not forget the three unique restaurants and bars, alongside the gymnasium and outdoor swimming pool.

Bespoke services such as runway pickup in a private limousine and VIP security check services are available for traveling in style. Pullman Guangzhou Baiyun Airport has been named the Best Airport Hotel in China for five consecutive years from the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Pullman Huizhou

In the beating heart of the city, Pullman Huizhou Kaisa looms large in the Central Business District. With easy access to shopping malls, Huizhou Airport and Huizhou West Lake, the hotel is the definition of convenient.

Pullman Huizhou Kaisa occupies the top floors of the Kaisa Huizhou Building and has 307 guest rooms including 12 suites, all designed with timeless chic decor and cutting-edge amenities for the global nomad.

Accomplished chefs present excellent dining experiences at four exceptional restaurants and bars. Set atop the hotel's 46th floor is a 2,000 square meter fitness center, featuring a skyline indoor heated swimming pool and spa overlooking the city, for the perfect relaxing ambiance. The expansive 750 square meter Grand Ballroom and meeting facilities are the perfect setting for your events. The Pullman Huizhou Kaisa creates an impeccable experience for all.

Pullman Dongguan Forum

Located at the foot of Qifeng Mountain, with easy access to shopping malls, restaurant, bars and commercial areas, the contemporary, stylish and cosmopolitan Pullman Hotel and Pullman Living Dongguan Forum opens up new travel possibilities.

The hotel features 260 spacious rooms and 40 apartments units. All in-house guests can enjoy the gourmet delicacies of three different restaurants, wonderful bars and lounges, karaoke, the spa, an outdoor swimming pools, fitness center and more.

Swissotel Foshan

Swissotel Foshan, as international luxury 5-star property, offers a brand new lifestyle through exclusivity, elegance, and impeccable Swiss hospitality and service. As it is one of the tallest buildings and a prominent landmark in Foshan, it offers a spectacular evening view.

Located in the city center the hotel has 232 guest rooms and suites. Serviced apartments also provide an elegant and fashionable atmosphere, featuring state-of-the-art technology and exclusive amenities such as a free internet connection. Swissotel Foshan’s 5 signature restaurants and bars offer authentic Italian cuisine, Swiss specialties, and local dishes.

