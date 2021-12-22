Kindergartens Will Face Punishment For Use of Corporal Punishment

Kindergartens in China will fail their annual inspection should they be found using corporal punishment, according to China’s Minister of Education and reported by Global Times.

The Ministry of Education released an action plan to improve pre-school education and outlined a clamp down on irregular behaviors towards students within schools.

Annual inspections are required in order for schools to continue operating. Under new guidelines, any kindergarten that has been found to use child abuse and or physical abuse against children, will automatically fail the inspection.

In March 2021 new rules banning physical and verbal abuse by educators as a form of discipline in primary and secondary school came in to effect.

Although corporal punishment has technically been illegal in China since 1986, there have been regular reports of its use in the classroom.

