10 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, December 22, 2021

Dec 23: Bravo Christmas Set Dinner For Two 

Untitled.jpg

Celebrate Christmas at Bravo with their amazing set dinner for two. 

The Christmas Set Dinner menu includes a starter, a staple dish alongside a choice of two different mains, deser and drinks.

Early Bird Price 368 RMB  

On the Door 398 RMB

Dec 24: Hooley's Christmas Eve Set Dinner

3.jpg

If you simply can't wait until Christmas Day, Chef Harry at Hooley's has put together a traditional turkey roast dinner, including a welcome drink, dessert with all the trimmings.

Once you have finished your Christmas Eve turkey dinner, why not make a night of it at the Christmas Eve party upstairs?

Dec 24 - 25: Christmas Dinner at Stiller 

stiller.jpg

Stiller's Christmas dinner will start the meal with options like cured and smoked salmon with creme fraiche. Then, indulge on wonderful seared Hokkaido scallops with soy butter or the sumptuous “spaghetti alla chitarra”. For the main course, Chef Stiller created a special confit duck leg with red cabbage and “Brezel Knodel” to bring you a German-inspired dish.

Ending on a sweet note with a festive gingerbread parfait with red wine poached pear, followed by some lovely petit fours.

December 24th and 25th for 788RMB per person.

Dec 24 - 25: LN Hotel Five Staycation

staycation.jpg

Christmas is finally here and it’s time to spread the cheer to those we love and hold so dear.

You are cordially invited to join the celebrations this festive season with a one night weekend stay at the Executive Suite. Enjoy dim sum brunch for two the following day and our tailor made six course festive dinner on the roof top bar.

Please reserve 48 hours prior to arrival.

Dec 24 - 25: LN Hotel Five Romantic Christmas Dinner

LN-hotel-.jpg

A six course tailor made festive dinner on the Roof Top Bar with a beautiful 180 degree riverside view and sunset. You will be blown away on the most romantic of Christmas Day experiences.

Live entertainment from Tuesday to Saturday 7.30pm to midnight. 

Please reserve 48 hours prior to arrival.

Dec 24 - 25: Christmas Celebration at JoJo's Lounge

24-25.jpg

Come and Celebrate at JoJo’s Lounge on December 24th and 25th. 

There will be live bands playing Chinese and English Christmas classics. DJ Santa and a Carold Live Show will also be putting on a wonderful show!

Dec 24 - 25: Christmas at Zapata

Untitled.jpg

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day there will be a rooftop party at Zapata's.

Come and check out Santa and his helpers perform live Christmas carols live, there will be a lve band from 3pm to 8pm, and much more! 

Dec 24 - 26: Festive Dinner at Grand Hyatt

hyatt.jpg

From December 24 to 26, indulge in the intimate and elegant atmosphere of G Restaurant created by the Hyatt culinary team. They feature an array of festive food, including turkey, Swiss Fondue, tomahawk steaks and limitless caviar.

December 24 to December 26, 2021

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Dec 24- 30: Christmas Lunch and Dinner at The Happy Monk

Untitled.jpg

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without the delights of eating and drinking. The Happy Monk team have put together a mouth-watering three course Christmas Set Meal for you and your friends.

Available during lunch times and dinner times from 24th-30th December. Book now!

Dec 25: Hooley's Christmas Day Buffet

HOOLEY.jpg

Hooley's delicious Christmas Day all you can eat buffet is a fantastic way to spend Christmas Day with family or friends.

There will be Christmas movies and music all day. For the buffet, there will be two sets of meals to choose from. 

Availble between 1pm - 4pm or 5pm - 8pm.

It's all you can eat, so be prepared for a festive feed that you will not forget!

