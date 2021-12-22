  1. home
4 Amazing Trips to Make Your Winter a Dragon Adventure

By Sponsored, December 22, 2021

Dragon Adventures, an outdoor travel specialist based in Shanghai, organizes creative events and trips for groups from 20-200, including university tours, corporate team building and extreme excursions. 

They'll take you off the beaten path to destinations across Asia, with activities including hiking, rafting, zip lining, camel riding, 4x4s and paragliding, with hospitality ranging from camping in tents to cabins, tree houses and five star retreats.

Here are just a few of their numerous upcoming trips...

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour

556201525.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Stunning Huangshan Hot Spring Resort

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than soaking yourself and relaxing in hot spring pools.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Gorgeous Sanqing Mountain Resort Stay

440688459.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Opened in May of this year, gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort specializes in villas located within exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing the soul and body to relax and breathe. Hike the Yunlian Waterfall Trail, eat delicious local food, hit the gym or take in the mountain views from the infinity pool.

For More Information Click Here

2-Day Trailer Hotel Hot Spring Retreat

Trailer-Hotel.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at a trailer hotel, where a lazy and relaxing weekend retreat awaits. Decompress in mini hot spring pools, have some BBQ and do as little as you like!

For More Information Click Here

For more amazing trips add their WeChat through the ID: DragonAdventure or by scanning the QR code, or give them a call on +86 150 2115 0494:

847483852.jpg

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]

China Travel Deals

