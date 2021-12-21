Where did Tianjin’s New COVID-19 Case Come From?

A new locally transmitted case of COVID-19 was reported in Tianjin on Tuesday, December 21.

The individual had returned from Shaoxing, a city southeast of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province. After having entered centralized quarantine, the individual tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, December 20.

Authorities have identified 183 close contacts who have all tested negative so far.

Shaoxing city is currently battling its own COVID-19 outbreak. As of press time, the city has five high-risk areas and 21 mid-risk areas.

On the Chinese mainland, there are 13 high-risk areas and 55 mid-risk areas, as of press time.

The new case has yet not resulted in any new risk areas being designated within Tianjin.

[Cover image via Pixabay]