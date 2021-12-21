  1. home
  2. Articles

Where did Tianjin’s New COVID-19 Case Come From?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 21, 2021

0 0

A new locally transmitted case of COVID-19 was reported in Tianjin on Tuesday, December 21. 

The individual had returned from Shaoxing, a city southeast of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province. After having entered centralized quarantine, the individual tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, December 20. 

Authorities have identified 183 close contacts who have all tested negative so far. 

Shaoxing city is currently battling its own COVID-19 outbreak. As of press time, the city has five high-risk areas and 21 mid-risk areas. 

On the Chinese mainland, there are 13 high-risk areas and 55 mid-risk areas, as of press time. 

The new case has yet not resulted in any new risk areas being designated within Tianjin. 

READ MORE: COVID-19 - Beijing's New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Tianjin Covid-19

more news

COVID-19 – Beijing’s New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

COVID-19 – Beijing’s New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

Beijing reported one new local COVID-19 infection on Monday, December 20.

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

The patient is a colleague of a case confirmed on December 7.

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Over 113 million permanent residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

The positive case discovered on Monday is that of the Omicron variant.

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

The case was imported from abroad via an asymptomatic carrier who arrived in Tianjin on December 9.

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

A new report by the National Health Commission highlights the number of vaccines administered in the Chinese mainland.

New COVID-19 Drug Authorized for Use in China

China approves its first COVID-19 antibody therapy.

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

Zhong Nanshan outlines when China can finally open its borders.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Element Fresh Files for Bankruptcy

Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Amazing Trips to Make Your Winter a Dragon Adventure

4 Amazing Trips to Make Your Winter a Dragon Adventure

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Where did Tianjin’s New COVID-19 Case Come From?

Where did Tianjin’s New COVID-19 Case Come From?

Explainer: Winter Solstice, the Shortest Day of the Year

Explainer: Winter Solstice, the Shortest Day of the Year

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives