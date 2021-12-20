Element Fresh Files for Bankruptcy

On December 14, 2021, Element Fresh released an internal notice informing staff that they would be closing multiple stores across the country and filing for bankruptcy.

The company mentioned that they have had great financial difficulties since the pandemic began in January 2020.

Internally, the company has started handing out ‘leave-without-pay’ contracts to staff and has advised them to start looking for new employment.

The Element Fresh website says that there are 31 stores in China across eight cities, but there have already been closures in both Shanghai and Beijing.

An exact date for store closures hasn’t been released, but some restaurants have stated that they will be open over the Spring Festival.

Further to closing stores in China, Element Fresh will also close its central kitchen and administrative departments.

Element Fresh operated in China for over 20 years and was particularly popular amongst its expat population. The brand offered a relatively healthy fast-food option.

[Cover image via Flickr]