  1. home
  2. Articles

COVID-19 – Beijing’s New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 20, 2021

0 0

Beijing reported one new local COVID-19 infection on Monday, December 20. 

The infected individual lives in a dormitory of the Huaqing Art Studio, an art school located in Beijing’s eastern Tongzhou district, as reported by Beijing Daily.

The individual had traveled to the Shaanxi provincial capital Xi’an on November 28 to sit an exam. The city has one high-risk area and 13 mid-risk areas, as of press time. The individual had proof of a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours of returning to Beijing. 

After returning to Beijing on December 18, the individual was informed by Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) to take a nucleic acid test due to the rising number of cases in Xi’an. The individual tested positive on December 19 and was later taken to centralized quarantine. 

At the 264th Press Conference on COVID-19 by the Beijing Information Office, it was announced that 108 close contacts of the individual had been identified and two items in the surrounding area had tested positive for COVID-19. 

Huaqing Art Studio lies roughly 20 kilometers from Universal Beijing Resort. Many of those who planned on going to Universal questioned if the new case would affect their trip. Authorities at the resort responded to say that all guests would be required to show Beijing Health Kit and a green travel code (行程码) to enter the park. 

For now, life in Beijing continues as ‘COVID-19 normal.’ The city has no new risk areas. However, leaving Beijing is not recommended, unless absolutely necessary. 

Entering (returning to) Beijing requires proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Beijing Covid-19

more news

Noticed a Change in Beijing Subway Stations Recently?

Noticed a Change in Beijing Subway Stations Recently?

Many stations in the capital are now fitted out with convenience stores.

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

The patient is a colleague of a case confirmed on December 7.

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Over 113 million permanent residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

The positive case discovered on Monday is that of the Omicron variant.

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

The case was imported from abroad via an asymptomatic carrier who arrived in Tianjin on December 9.

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

A new report by the National Health Commission highlights the number of vaccines administered in the Chinese mainland.

New COVID-19 Drug Authorized for Use in China

China approves its first COVID-19 antibody therapy.

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

Zhong Nanshan outlines when China can finally open its borders.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

Element Fresh Files for Bankruptcy

Kaizen Your Work: Big Achievements with Small Changes

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Element Fresh Files for Bankruptcy

Element Fresh Files for Bankruptcy

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

COVID-19 – Beijing’s New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

COVID-19 – Beijing’s New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2021

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2021

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives