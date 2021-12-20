COVID-19 – Beijing’s New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

Beijing reported one new local COVID-19 infection on Monday, December 20.

The infected individual lives in a dormitory of the Huaqing Art Studio, an art school located in Beijing’s eastern Tongzhou district, as reported by Beijing Daily.

The individual had traveled to the Shaanxi provincial capital Xi’an on November 28 to sit an exam. The city has one high-risk area and 13 mid-risk areas, as of press time. The individual had proof of a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours of returning to Beijing.

After returning to Beijing on December 18, the individual was informed by Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) to take a nucleic acid test due to the rising number of cases in Xi’an. The individual tested positive on December 19 and was later taken to centralized quarantine.

At the 264th Press Conference on COVID-19 by the Beijing Information Office, it was announced that 108 close contacts of the individual had been identified and two items in the surrounding area had tested positive for COVID-19.

Huaqing Art Studio lies roughly 20 kilometers from Universal Beijing Resort. Many of those who planned on going to Universal questioned if the new case would affect their trip. Authorities at the resort responded to say that all guests would be required to show Beijing Health Kit and a green travel code (行程码) to enter the park.

For now, life in Beijing continues as ‘COVID-19 normal.’ The city has no new risk areas. However, leaving Beijing is not recommended, unless absolutely necessary.

Entering (returning to) Beijing requires proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

