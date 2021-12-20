  1. home
6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, December 20, 2021

0 0

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp

1009463684.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Christmas & NYE Packages

Sofitel-Sanya-Leeman-Resort.jpg
Image courtesy of Sofitel Sanya

Bringing an oasis of leisure and lifestyle, Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort enjoys the perfect location to create the French Art de Vivre. The hotel combines French flair, stylish swimming pools, amazing gardens and a long tradition of savoir-faire. The spacious rooms and suites blend French elegance with the best of Hainan's culture; the hotel creating moments of pure plaisir through authentic gastronomy, inspired meetings and wedding events, as well as revitalizing Spa treatments.

In celebration of the upcoming festivities, the hotel offers several bespoke packages for you and your loved ones.

Christmas Package A (RMB3,599/set)

  • 2 nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room 

  • Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

  • Christmas Buffet Lunch for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)

  • “The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts 

  • 5% discount off at Sanya CDF Mall 

  • Free access to the main swimming pool, kid’s pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys

Christmas Package B (RMB3,999/set)

  • 2 nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room 

  • Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

  • Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)

  • Christmas Lucky Draw

  • “The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts 

  • 5% discount off at Sanya CDF Mall

  • Free access to the main swimming pool, kid's pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys

New Year’s Eve Package (RMB4,999/set) 

  • 2 nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room

  • Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

  • New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)

  • New Year’s Eve Party and Lucky Draw

  • “The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts 

  • 5% discount off Sanya CDF mall

  • Free access to the main swimming pool, kid’s pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan Winter Tour with Kunming, Dali & Lijiang

1204437574.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. Taking in Kunming, Dali and Lijiang, explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like Kunming Stone Forest and Lijiang Old Town. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architectures, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals and, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Tour

1310202501.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park has been described as “a miniature fairyland,” “a maze of nature” and “an enlarged ancient Chinese pottery painting.” The area features quartzite-sandstone formations found nowhere else in the world, with some 243 peaks and more than 3,000 pinnacles and spires dominating the scenery in this UNESCO-protected park, which provided the inspiration for the film Avatar. If caught in the right light, or when the early-morning mountain mist rolls in around them, the effect is otherworldly. This trip also take in the world’s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge and the thrilling cliff path skywalk with 999 steps to Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

For More Information Click Here

6 Days Kunming, Jianshui & Yuanyang Tour

1520532319.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Southeast Yunnan Province has another kind of beauty, and is a must-visit for those interested in Chinese culture. Admire the classic ancient buildings in Jianshui and recharge your spirit with the spectacular sight of the sprawling Yuanyang Rice Terraces. The ingenious local people have created a spectacular hill-farming culture, making their centuries-old living through their wisdom and hard work, working a self-sustaining ecosystem and perfect example of symbiosis with nature.

For More Information Click Here

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

IMG_9808.jpgImage by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

China Travel Deals Travel

