Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2021

By That's Shanghai, December 20, 2021

2021 BISS Puxi Winter Bazaar

BISS-Puxi.jpg

The BISS Puxi Winter Bazaar signaled the start of Christmas with a mixture of smiles, laughter and joy. The sun shone down as families mingled around the stalls, ate delicious snacks and children “Ho ho ho’d” with Santa in his grotto.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Winter Ball Makes a Difference

Dulwich-WinterBall.jpg

The Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi community came together for their annual Winter Ball at W Hotel Shanghai and successfully raised over RMB50,000 for two causes that are close to their hearts. Funds raised will support Veal Reyoung School in Cambodia, which they have committed to funding through a partnership with United World Schools, as well as the Shanghai Roots and Shoots Million Tree Project. Dulwich are proud of the difference our community is making.

Wellington College International Shanghai launches Scholarship Programme

Wellington-2.jpg

Wellington College International Shanghai is now accepting applications for its Academic Scholarship Programme for the 2022-23 academic year. In addition to partial or full tuition coverage, Wellington Scholars will develop their research skills through an extended project and receive on-on-one academic mentorship. To learn more, contact Wellington’s admissions department at admissions.shanghai@wellingtoncollege.cn.

From Farm to Table: The Tale of the Red Dragon in YCIS Shanghai

YCIS-New.jpg

Every noon from the start of November, children from YCIS Puxi Primary gathered to collaborate on a mural on the 18-meter wall at the Hongqiao Campus. They took on different roles, painting the dragon – including coloring the tail, outlining the eyes, and depicting various characters across its body. The children were enthusiastic about their shared creative task come rain or shine.

The mural, titled The Tale of Red Dragon, is a project conceived by the artists in the Artist-in-Residence (AIR) Programme at YCIS Shanghai. The AIRs in Pudong and Puxi create spectacular art pieces with students from YCIS’ five campuses throughout the school year. For this project, Ms Elena Hasnas, YCIS Puxi AIR, joined forces with YCIS Pudong AIR Ms Haruka Ostley.

The children participated in all the steps of the mural creation, constantly revising, processing, and putting forward creative opinions, while the two artists helped to guide and inspire throughout. 

In the future, AIRs in YCIS look forward to making even more meaningful, collaborative creations with students on different campuses throughout the academic year!

