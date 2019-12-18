  1. home
8 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, December 16, 2021

Dec 18-19: HOLA! Calling All Chili Heads

ffff.jpg

The HOLA Spicy Festival on December 18 and 19 is calling all chili heads to come down and sample all the different dishes and even take part in a chili pepper eating contest.

HOLA! will prepare various styles of spicy food on this hottest of weekends, incorporating different and distinctive spicy cuisines and even drinks. You will find foods representing the spicy cuisine and culture of India, Thailand, Italy, England, Mexico, America, Latin America and more!

See a listing for Four Seas Walk

Dec 17: Hooley's Christmas Bingo

Unnamed-file.jpg

The festive season is upon us and Hooley's are proud to announce their Christmas Bingo Night!!!

Friday December17 they will have thousands of RMB worth of prizes to be won alongside some Christmas surprises!

Host Brian will be holding an 'Ugly Sweater' competition, unwrapping mystery prizes on stage and handing out stockings full of mini booze bottles! See you this Friday for Christmas Bingo and don't forget to wear your ugly Christmas sweater!

See a listing for Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Dec 17: Bravo 5th Anniversary

bb.jpg

Bravo presents: HIGH FIVE. For Bravo's 5th aniversary they are offering an unlimited flow pass, for as little as RMB188 you can enjoy unlimited drinks! Early bird tickets are available until December 16 for RMB188 and tickets can be purchased on the door for RMB218. One ticket will also include a special beer glass and a lucky draw ticket. 

See a listing for Bravo 

Dec 18: 007 Christmas Gala Dinner

007.jpg

Put on your best Bond style suit, Bond Girl dress or even disguise yourself as an undercover agent. Walk into the five-star hotel in CBD in style and enjoy our 007 themed night with fine dining, wine and a great atmosphere.

Standard Price: For only RMB 650 per person you can unlock the limitless surprises of the "Special Christmas Mission" with your fellow BritCham Guangdong attendees.

Date & Time: 18:00-22:00, Saturday, 18th December

Venue: Pearl Ballroom, 1F, Four Seasons Hotel, Guangzhou

See a listing for Four Seasons

Dec18-24: Christmas holiday in Yunnan

Located in south west China, Yunnan is a magical ancient city with magnificient landscapes and breathtaking sceneries. This year why not spend Christmas hiking around one of the most beautiful places China has to offer? Check out the Hiking China WeChat for more info or add Wokianchen for more details. 

Dec 24-25: Christmas Celebration at JoJo's Lounge

dsufhbZkx.jpg

Bring in this year's Christmas with a live band at JoJo's playing both Chinese and English classics. DJ Santa will also be bringing the tunes alongside a classic Christimas carol live show. 

See a listing for Jojo’s Riverside 

Dec 24-25: Christmas Party by the River at Zapata's

adsfvcx.jpg

This Christmas join Zapata's for a party by the river. There will be a live band from 3pm to 8pm. Santa and his little helpers will also be there, providing all the festive cheer! If that's not enough, there will be live Christmas carols and more!

See a listing for Zapata's

Every Friday: Language Club Guangzhou

Are you learning a new language? Do you want to find a language partner to practice with? Would you like to meet like-minded locals and expats?

How does it work? The event will start with a self-introduction, then an ice breaker game before moving on to a speed dating style discussion with different partners.

Participants are required to order at least one drink. The entrance fee includes a 10% discount.

See a listing for Tianhe Sports Centre

