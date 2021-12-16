  1. home
Li Xia Becomes WWE's First Chinese Wrestler

By Lars James Hamer, December 16, 2021

On December 10, 2021, Li Xia became the WWE’s first Chinese wrestler to compete on the WWE Smackdown franchise.  

Li was a part of the 2021 draft and made her debut as a face (a term used for the good guys of wrestling).

The 33 year old from Chongqing, who goes by the ring name Xia Li, joined the WWE Performance Centre in 2017. Li made her debut on WWE NXT in 2019. 

Before joining the WWE, Li trained in wushu, a form of martial arts commonly referred to as Kungfu in the West. 

Li has been known to adorn attire similar to the Monkey King, even carrying his famous golden-staff to the ring.  

Fans of Li Xia took to Weibo to praise the star. User WWE Deng Shuang, referring to Li Xia’s face appearance, said: “The strong support the weak, a chivalrous person! Looking forward to seeing Xia’s martial arts on Smackdown.”

[Cover image via Wikimedia]

