  1. home
  2. Articles

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

By Lars James Hamer, December 15, 2021

0 0

The COVID-19 case identified in Guangzhou on Monday, December 13 has been confirmed to be that of the Omicron variant. 

The case is a 67 year old male who resides in the city’s Yuexiu District. 

He returned to China on November 27 and began isolation in Shanghai for two weeks. During his isolation all nucleic acid tests returned negative. 

On December 11 the man returned to Guangzhou by plane and returned to his home for a week of in-house quarantine. 

A routine nucleic acid test was conducted on December 12 and returned a positive result the following day. 

By December 14 over 10,000 close contacts were identified and underwent nucleic acid tests, all of which came back negative. 

Local authorities collected 132 environmental samples and 128 were negative while 4 returned positive. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Guangzhou Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Over 113 million permanent residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

The case was imported from abroad via an asymptomatic carrier who arrived in Tianjin on December 9.

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

A new report by the National Health Commission highlights the number of vaccines administered in the Chinese mainland.

New COVID-19 Drug Authorized for Use in China

China approves its first COVID-19 antibody therapy.

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

Zhong Nanshan outlines when China can finally open its borders.

Shanghai Reports New COVID-19 Case – Limits Large Events

Large-scale gatherings will be canceled or delayed, or held with a strictly controlled number of participants.

Beijing’s New Case and Other COVID-19 News from the Capital

Beijing recorded a new case of COVID-19 on December 2. The individual had traveled to the capital from Harbin.

BREAKING: 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Shanghai

A mother and daughter, the pair live in Pudong New Area.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Engineer Claims He's Found Missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

Supplying the World: South China's Cargo Boom

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

Starbucks Closes Stores For Using Expired Ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Sanya Photographer Cosen Studio Goes Above and Beyond

Sanya Photographer Cosen Studio Goes Above and Beyond

Kaizen Your Work: Big Achievements with Small Changes

Kaizen Your Work: Big Achievements with Small Changes

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

Over 180,000 Apply For Hong Kong Health Code

Over 180,000 Apply For Hong Kong Health Code

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives