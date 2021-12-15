Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

The COVID-19 case identified in Guangzhou on Monday, December 13 has been confirmed to be that of the Omicron variant.

The case is a 67 year old male who resides in the city’s Yuexiu District.

He returned to China on November 27 and began isolation in Shanghai for two weeks. During his isolation all nucleic acid tests returned negative.

On December 11 the man returned to Guangzhou by plane and returned to his home for a week of in-house quarantine.

A routine nucleic acid test was conducted on December 12 and returned a positive result the following day.

By December 14 over 10,000 close contacts were identified and underwent nucleic acid tests, all of which came back negative.

Local authorities collected 132 environmental samples and 128 were negative while 4 returned positive.

