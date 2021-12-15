  1. home
  2. Articles

Kaizen Your Work: Big Achievements with Small Changes

By Sponsored, December 15, 2021

0 0

Three years ago, British entrepreneur Alex Mackrell had a full-time job on top of running two companies, but he was not doing well. His dedication to work was great for business, but not for his mental health – he was demotivated and burnt out. 

Mackrell, who graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University’s MSc Management programme in 2018, knew things had to change. In early 2019, he discovered the potential of habit psychology and began applying it alongside the kaizen philosophy which he studied at XJTLU. Both went on to transform his life.

Alex-Mackrell-Profile.jpg
British entrepreneur Alex Mackrell

Mackrell looked into the simple but powerful processes behind habit formation and reinforcement. Kaizen, from Japanese philosophy meaning “change for the better”, focuses on small, continuous improvements that lead to huge results over time. 

“Making life changes can be daunting. Kaizen breaks goals into smaller, achievable chunks, and habits make those improvements automatic,” he explains.

Over the past two years, he got his life back on track and made big changes by starting small. Here are his tips:

1. Start small 

Mackrell says the changes should not only be small, but “stupidly small”. For example, he wanted to eventually get into the habit of planning his day before getting down to tasks. His first “stupidly small” change? Setting an alarm.   

“On day zero, I set an alarm for 9am the next morning. On day one, I woke up, picked up my notebook, and put it back down. Day two: at 9am, pick up the notebook and write down tasks for the day. Day three, look at the task list and work on one for just five minutes,” he says.

Small changes are easier to implement, and Mackrell says despite their relative size, they bring him a great sense of achievement and encourage him to keep going.

2. Be consistent 

Consistency is key, and the only way towards real progress. 

As Mackrell improved his routine, the agenda began to look different. 

“Day 30: alarm goes off at 9am. Pick up the notebook. Get a coffee. Work for 45 minutes. Rest for 10 minutes. Work for 45 minutes. Rest for 10 minutes. Get more coffee, and write down the tasks for tomorrow.”

By day 497, the list evolved into a powerful routine. 

“Alarm goes off at 9am. Write out today’s date and checklist, and reflect on yesterday. Get coffee. Write down three important work goals and sub-goals for the day. Work for 45 minutes. Rest for 10 minutes. Work for 45 minutes. Rest for 10 minutes. Get more coffee. Work for 45 minutes. Reflect on today’s productivity, and write down the routine for tomorrow.”

3. Acknowledge your progress 

To keep track of his progress, Mackrell uses a notebook to document his routines. He also rewards himself upon completing his work routine.

“Rewards tell your brain that the habit you have just completed should be repeated. The stronger the reward, the faster the habit will stick,” he says. For Mackrell, the most powerful rewards are the intrinsic feelings of autonomy, mastery and purpose, and each of these empower him to keep building his business.

Mackrell’s company, Manakai Consulting, was started in 2019 with the goal of teaching others to build their own habits using kaizen. He no longer works at the cost of his health, is more motivated, productive, and has much lower stress. 

Mackrell continues to use kaizen to improve his routines and his business. “Small changes can lead to huge results over time,” he says. “To start, all you need is a pen, paper, and an alarm.” 

To learn more about XJTLU’s programmes, scan the QR code:

website.png

more news

Will China's New COVID-19 Vaccine Work Against the Delta Strain?

Will China's New COVID-19 Vaccine Work Against the Delta Strain?

Experts predict the vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), could be the most effective vaccine developed in China.

Top 10 Cities Attracting Talent in China

Top 10 Cities Attracting Talent in China

The report notes that the talent drain outside of major cities has eased due to relaxed population control policies.

We're Hiring! Work, Eat, Play in Sunny Sanya

We're Hiring! Work, Eat, Play in Sunny Sanya

That's Sanya is looking to build their team.

Processing Beijing Work and Residence Permits May Soon Be Easier

A new one-stop service center in the Beijing CBD allows for the work and residence permits to be processed in one place.

China's Fresh Graduates Face Bleak Job Prospects

Unemployment among young Chinese remains stagnant at twice the national rate.

Hands-On Experience Makes Graduates More Valuable

Working closely with companies in the Suzhou BioBAY, the XJTLU Wisdom Lake Academy of Pharmacy is well placed to give students an edge.

Death of Tech Worker Renews Concerns Over '996' Work Culture

While the cause of death is still unknown, Chinese netizens have criticized the company for mishandling the incident.

Netizens Outraged Over China's Proposed Permanent Residence Rules

Many have taken to social media to oppose the proposed draft rules, which are open for public comment until March 27.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Engineer Claims He's Found Missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

Supplying the World: South China's Cargo Boom

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

Starbucks Closes Stores For Using Expired Ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Sanya Photographer Cosen Studio Goes Above and Beyond

Sanya Photographer Cosen Studio Goes Above and Beyond

Kaizen Your Work: Big Achievements with Small Changes

Kaizen Your Work: Big Achievements with Small Changes

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

Over 180,000 Apply For Hong Kong Health Code

Over 180,000 Apply For Hong Kong Health Code

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives