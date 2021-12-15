  1. home
  2. Articles

Over 180,000 Apply For Hong Kong Health Code

By Lars James Hamer, December 15, 2021

0 0

As of December 13, more than 180,000 people had applied for the Hong Kong Health Code. 

Just hours after its release to the public on Friday, December 10, over 83,000 people on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau had applied. 

The Hong Kong Health Code’s data is shared with Chinese and Macau governments and vice versa. 

This means that if you’re a Guangdong resident and your Yuekang Health Code turns from green to red, so will your Hong Kong Health Code. 

The system has been designed to allow for quarantine-free travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong and Macau. 

Travel between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macau will be restricted to Guangdong province.

Read More Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Hong Kong Macau Guangdong Guangzhou

more news

Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The new variant may disrupt the planned border re-opening with the Chinese mainland.

Meet Allan Zeman, Hong Kong's Mr. Lan Kwai Fong

Meet Allan Zeman, Hong Kong's Mr. Lan Kwai Fong

We know of very few people as devoted to their city as Dr. Allan Zeman.

Hong Kong Customs Seize Over 500kg of Crystal Meth

Hong Kong Customs Seize Over 500kg of Crystal Meth

501kg of crystal meth, enroute from Mexico to Australia, was discovered and confiscated by Hong Kong authorities.

Catch the Hong Kong International Literary Festival Online

Enjoy 76 events featuring over 150 writers and speakers from around the world

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Hong Kong residents on the mainland may freely travel back to Hong Kong starting next month.

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

The index is comprised of the 30 largest Hong Kong listed technology companies.

Hong Kong Rolls Out Another Free COVID-19 Testing Campaign

The HKSAR will offer free testing to all residents as social distancing measures are slowly eased.

Hong Kong Sees Record-High COVID-19 Cases

Hong Kong continues to see an unprecedented rise in cases as the government imposes stricter prevention measures.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Engineer Claims He's Found Missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

Supplying the World: South China's Cargo Boom

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

Starbucks Closes Stores For Using Expired Ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Sanya Photographer Cosen Studio Goes Above and Beyond

Sanya Photographer Cosen Studio Goes Above and Beyond

Kaizen Your Work: Big Achievements with Small Changes

Kaizen Your Work: Big Achievements with Small Changes

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

Guangzhou Reports Omicron Variant COVID-19 Case

Over 180,000 Apply For Hong Kong Health Code

Over 180,000 Apply For Hong Kong Health Code

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

90% of Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives