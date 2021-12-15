Over 180,000 Apply For Hong Kong Health Code

As of December 13, more than 180,000 people had applied for the Hong Kong Health Code.

Just hours after its release to the public on Friday, December 10, over 83,000 people on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau had applied.

The Hong Kong Health Code’s data is shared with Chinese and Macau governments and vice versa.

This means that if you’re a Guangdong resident and your Yuekang Health Code turns from green to red, so will your Hong Kong Health Code.

The system has been designed to allow for quarantine-free travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong and Macau.

Travel between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macau will be restricted to Guangdong province.

