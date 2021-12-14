  1. home
  2. Articles

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 14, 2021

0 0

The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in China was reported on Monday, December 13.  

Tianjin Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19 entered Tianjin from abroad on Thursday, December 9. The carrier was later confirmed to be infected with the omicron variant.  

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region also reported imported cases of the omicron variant in November. There is no reported local transmission of the variant in either Hong Kong or the Chinese mainland, as of press time. 

READ MORE: Hong Kong Reports Two Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant 

Little is still known about omicron, which was first discovered in South Africa in November. A World Health Organization technical briefing updated on December 10 suggested that its spread would likely outpace the delta variant in places where local transmission was present, as reported by CNN.

The severity of disease caused by omicron is currently unclear. However, many cases appear to show mild symptoms.

READ MORE: Is Ctrip CEO Right About China's Border Opening in Half a Year?

Omicron or no omicron, China will continue to pursue its strategy of ‘zero-COVID’ for the time being; borders will remain closed and restrictions at home will continue to be enforced as and when is necessary.

READ MORE: Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Omicron COVID-19 variant Covid-19 Tianjin

more news

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

A new report by the National Health Commission highlights the number of vaccines administered in the Chinese mainland.

New COVID-19 Drug Authorized for Use in China

New COVID-19 Drug Authorized for Use in China

China approves its first COVID-19 antibody therapy.

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

Zhong Nanshan outlines when China can finally open its borders.

Shanghai Reports New COVID-19 Case – Limits Large Events

Large-scale gatherings will be canceled or delayed, or held with a strictly controlled number of participants.

Beijing’s New Case and Other COVID-19 News from the Capital

Beijing recorded a new case of COVID-19 on December 2. The individual had traveled to the capital from Harbin.

BREAKING: 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Shanghai

A mother and daughter, the pair live in Pudong New Area.

Beijing’s Lama Temple to Re-Open After Closure Due to COVID-19

An announcement via the WeChat Official Account of Lama Temple indicated the site would soon re-open to the public.

Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The new variant may disrupt the planned border re-opening with the Chinese mainland.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

On This Day: Japanese Take Shanghai International Settlement

Engineer Claims He's Found Missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

Supplying the World: South China's Cargo Boom

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

The Secret to Cooking Fish: 3 Simple & Tasty Recipes

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CP Edition: Creating a Travel Lovers Community Across China

CP Edition: Creating a Travel Lovers Community Across China

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

Two Starbucks Stores Close After Allegedly Selling Expired Food and Drink

Two Starbucks Stores Close After Allegedly Selling Expired Food and Drink

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives