5 Festive Season Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (China’s largest and most important), Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour



Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

3-Day Amazing Mount Wuyi Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters. Explore the Water Curtain Cave, with its small old shrine hidden inside; raft down the famous Nine Bend Stream; climb the Heavenly Peak of Tianyou; and visit Tiger Roaring Rock, a huge cave through which wind blows, echoing a tiger roar among the mountains.

3-Day Stunning Xianhua Mountain & Luxurious Hot Spring Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Only three hours drive from downtown Shanghai you'll find the small town of Pujiang, with its history stretching back 1,800 years and picturesque mountains, lakes and heritage parks located at the foot of Xianhua Mountain, within a peninsula surrounded by rivers. It is also home to the Pujiang Xianhua Dangong International Resort Hotel, a baroque-style castle full of splendor, located between mountains and rivers, and offering all kinds of comforts and luxury. Hike the Maling Trail, one of the most beautiful forest trails in China; enjoy the hot springs at the resort; visit Xinguang Ancient Village; and enjoy the incomparable views of Xianhua Mountain, hidden in a sea of clouds all year round.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

