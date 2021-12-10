Matrix Resurrections Gets China Release Date

Matrix Resurrections will be released in China’s cinemas on January 14, 2022, one month after its theatrical release in the United States.

The release was announced on December 4 on Warner Bros’ official Weibo account.

Warner Bros’ Weibo account also shared a Chinese version of the movie poster along with a video of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who plays Trinity, asking, “Are you ready to go back to the Matrix?”

Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the Matrix series and is set after the events of the 2003 film The Matrix Revolutions, however both Neo, played by Reeves, and Trinity have no recollection of each other.

The film will also star British-Chinese actress Jessica Henwich as ‘Bugs’.

Matrix Resurrections is so far the only major Hollywood film to be given a confirmed release date in China, while cinema fanatics are still waiting for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home.

[Cover image via Weibo]