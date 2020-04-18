  1. home
New COVID-19 Drug Authorized for Use in China

By Lars James Hamer, December 10, 2021

Chinese authorities have approved a new COVID-19 drug, the first antibody therapy for the novel coronavirus to be sanctioned in the country.

The antibody therapy is administered by intravenous injection and designed to treat anyone aged 12 years old and above, showing mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms. 

The drug, known as BRII-196/BRII-198, was domestically produced by pharmaceutical company Brii Biosciences, in partnership with scientists in Beijing and Shenzhen. 

China does not release the results of its medical trials to the public, however BRII-196/BRII-198 underwent an international trial in the United States, Brazil, South Africa and the Philippines.

Of the 800 patients that participated, the risk of hospitalization and death was reduced by 78%

Zhong Nanshan, China’s leading COVID-19 expert stated that for China to open its borders and return to normality, the global death rate from the coronavirus needs to drop to 0.1%. 

[Cover image via Pixnio

Covid-19 china Coronavirus

