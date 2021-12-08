Engineer Claims He's Found Missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

British aeronautical engineer Richard Godfrey told the BBC that he may have found the crash sight of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The flight, which was carrying 239 passengers and crew, is said to be one of the world’s biggest aviation mysteries after it disappeared from radar signals during flight in March 2014.

The flight was of high interest in China as 122 Chinese nationals were on board the flight.

Using different data sets, Godfrey calculated that the Boeing 777 crashed into the Indian Ocean 2,000 km west of Perth, Western Australia.

Previously, there have been two extensive searches of the Indian Ocean for MH370, but both were unable to find any trace of the lost aircraft.

Thanks to Godfrey’s research, a proposal for a new search within a 40 nautical miles radius has been submitted.

Godfrey became interested in searching for planes lost at sea after a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, which he was meant to be on, never reached its final destination.

He changed his flight due to a sudden change in his work schedule, narrowly avoiding death.

This search is far smaller than any previous attempt to find the aircraft, which was supposed to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Some experts claim that debris from the flight could be as far as 4,000 meters under water.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]