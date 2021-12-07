  1. home
That's Shanghai 2021 Food & Drink Awards Tickets On Sale Now!

By That's Shanghai, December 7, 2021

It is time once again for our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year: the 19th edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards. It’s all going down at Wan More on December 15 with free flow drinks and food.

Come along and see your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more getting the credit they deserve. Presale tickets are just RMB200, but there are only a limited number, so get yours now.

Scan the QR or click here to get your tickets now:

Dec 15, 6pm; RMB200. Wan More, 1/F 888 Wanhangdu Lu 万航渡路888号1楼.

BREAKING: 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Shanghai

A mother and daughter, the pair live in Pudong New Area.

2021 Hilton Love Wedding Show Was a Resounding Success!

It all went down at Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin Hotel

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Cases

The three cases are friends who traveled to Suzhou together from November 19-21.

That's Shanghai 2021 Food & Drink Awards Tickets On Sale Now!

China’s Indie Music Scene – Going Mainstream?

Boy Abducted in Shenzhen 14 Years Ago Reunited With Family

What’s Changed at Beijing’s ‘Wanghong Tree?’

Are You Feeling Sh*tty? Here's Some Free Mental Health Support

