Boy Abducted in Shenzhen 14 Years Ago Reunited With Family

A video of a man being reuinted with his son, who was abducted in Shenzhen 14 years ago, has touched the hearts of many across China.

Sun Haiyang and his wife burst into tears and embraced their son when they were reunited, thanks to DNA testing, in Shenzhen on Monday, December 6.

Sun's son, aged four years old at the time, was abducted on October 9, 2007 by a man who lured him away with snacks and toys.

Shenzhen police informed Sun that his son, Sun Zhuo, had been found in East China's Shandong province earlier this year, according to Global Times.

Since his son was taken away, Sun dedicated his life to finding his lost child. He changed the sign outside of his steamed bun shop to a lost and found poster, and even sold property to raise a RMB200,000 reward for anyone who could provide clues or lead him to his only son.

In 2014, the story was adapted into a movie called Dearest by Hong Kong director Peter Chan.

Sun Zhuo told China Central Television (CCTV) that he would not live with his biological parents because his adoptive parents had taken care of him for more than 10 years.

The story has gripped social media and many users have begun debating the controversial topic of child abduction in china.

Xiao Ha took to Weibo to say:

“Orphanages have so many children, why don’t they follow the law and raise one of them? There’s no need to destroy someone else’s family, buying and selling children needs serious punishment!”

User Cheng Cheng Ma, also commenting on Weibo, said that the adoptive parents are to blame: “The parents who adopt children through improper channels must be severely punished, let them know this kind of thing is immoral. Make the parents know, this is not only the final child they will have, but confiscate their property and put them in prison! Let’s see how many people dare to defy the law then!”

[Cover image via @法律时代/Weibo]

