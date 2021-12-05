11 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (China’s largest and most important), Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Anji Mountains & Chongming Island Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This winter Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past three-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 500 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation. Guests will be staying in a small luxurious hotel facing breathtaking mountains. There will be Western comfort in the hotel too: floor heating (throughout the house) and a fireplace. Apart from the yoga and mindfulness program, in your free time you can choose to explore the mountains, where you can discover hot springs and a skiing site.



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This Christmas and CNY holiday, Yoga for Life Shanghai is taking their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat to Chongming Island, Shanghai. Staying in a small Zen-inspired hotel located in a quiet village, expect to be surrounded by peace, countryside and nature. There will be Western comfort in the hotel too: floor heating and a fireplace. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour



Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

7-Day Guizhou In-Depth Ethnic Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nestled in mountains and by rivers, the ethnic villages of Guizhou are immune to the fast development of the rest of the country. For those who have a soul to be free, this seven-day tour will refresh your body and mind. Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, as well as walking in the Karst stone forest.

5-Star Resort Luxury Qiandaohu Lakeside Getaway



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore. Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar. The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge.

4-Day Escape to Guangxi's Stunning Weizhou Island

An extinct volcanic island, and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region's largest, Weizhou Island is located in Beibu Gulf, with Hainan to the south and Vietnam to the west. Boasting lava landscapes, hike its cliffs and dine at restaurants on the beach, climb Crocodile Hill and explore Pirate Cave, snorkel in pristine waters and visit a Catholic Cathedral. And don't even get us started on the seafood feasts.

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling

Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Take a cruise down the Li River and marvel at Guilin's world-famous karst landscape and its ingenious fishermen on their bamboo rafts; cycle around the lovely countryside of Yangshuo and admire grazing water buffalos; visit the majestic Longji Rice Terraces; stroll through ancient villages populated by ethnic minorities; and explore the magnificent underground palace that is the Reed Flute Cave. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day adventure.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

