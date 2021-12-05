  1. home
  2. Articles

11 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, December 5, 2021

0 0

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour

317314903.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (China’s largest and most important), Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

Anji Mountains & Chongming Island Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat

108101587.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This winter Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past three-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 500 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation. Guests will be staying in a small luxurious hotel facing breathtaking mountains. There will be Western comfort in the hotel too: floor heating (throughout the house) and a fireplace. Apart from the yoga and mindfulness program, in your free time you can choose to explore the mountains, where you can discover hot springs and a skiing site.

For More Information on Anji Mountains Click Here

104487617.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This Christmas and CNY holiday, Yoga for Life Shanghai is taking their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat to Chongming Island, Shanghai. Staying in a small Zen-inspired hotel located in a quiet village, expect to be surrounded by peace, countryside and nature. There will be Western comfort in the hotel too: floor heating and a fireplace. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

For More Information on Chongming Island Click Here

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour

556201525.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Guizhou In-Depth Ethnic Tour

1565299001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nestled in mountains and by rivers, the ethnic villages of Guizhou are immune to the fast development of the rest of the country. For those who have a soul to be free, this seven-day tour will refresh your body and mind. Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, as well as walking in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

5-Star Resort Luxury Qiandaohu Lakeside Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour

1849689679.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore. Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar. The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Escape to Guangxi's Stunning Weizhou Island

1951193323.jpg

An extinct volcanic island, and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region's largest, Weizhou Island is located in Beibu Gulf, with Hainan to the south and Vietnam to the west. Boasting lava landscapes, hike its cliffs and dine at restaurants on the beach, climb Crocodile Hill and explore Pirate Cave, snorkel in pristine waters and visit a Catholic Cathedral. And don't even get us started on the seafood feasts.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling

Bike.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Tours

Take a cruise down the Li River and marvel at Guilin's world-famous karst landscape and its ingenious fishermen on their bamboo rafts; cycle around the lovely countryside of Yangshuo and admire grazing water buffalos; visit the majestic Longji Rice Terraces; stroll through ancient villages populated by ethnic minorities; and explore the magnificent underground palace that is the Reed Flute Cave. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day adventure.

For More Information Click Here

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

IMG_9808.jpgImage by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

China Travel Deals Travel Guide Travel China

more news

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China's Deadliest Maritime Disaster

This Day in History: Nelson Mandela's Changing Relationship with China

International Online Conference: Global Crisis – Time for the Truth

Meet the Multilingual Magician Blowing Minds in China

8 Tips for Safe Drinking and Partying Over the Festive Season

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

11 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

11 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Haikou Coffee Talks: Great Drinks at Great Roast Microroastery

Haikou Coffee Talks: Great Drinks at Great Roast Microroastery

Beijing’s New Case and Other COVID-19 News from the Capital

Beijing’s New Case and Other COVID-19 News from the Capital

Guizhou Guide: Diverse Minority Culture and Surreal Scenery

Guizhou Guide: Diverse Minority Culture and Surreal Scenery

Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives