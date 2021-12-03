Beijing’s New Case and Other COVID-19 News from the Capital

Beijing recorded a new case of COVID-19 on December 2. The individual had returned from Harbin, a city which has a number of mid-risk areas, as of press time.

The individual returned to Beijing on November 28. Despite testing negative for COVID-19 on December 1, a positive test result was returned the following day. The individual lives in Haidian district’s Kunyu Fu East Area which has been locked down.

Beijing has no mid- or high-risk areas, as of press time. The Chinese mainland has seven high-risk areas in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region and Yunnan province; there are also mid-risk areas in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Liaoning province, Heilongjiang province, Shanghai and Yunnan province.

Meanwhile, those taking Beijing’s PhD and master’s degree entrance exams, scheduled to take place from December 25 until December 27, are advised to stay in Beijing at least 14 days prior to the date of the examination. Participants in all exams must have proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

New advice has been issued regarding the purchase of commodities from abroad. At the 263rd Press Conference on Epidemic Control by the Information Office of the Beijing Municipality, it was suggested that Beijing residents should avoid buying commodities imported from “high-risk” areas abroad, unless absolutely necessary.

Residents are also advised not to purchase domestic goods from mid- or high-risk areas, or areas in which one or more cases of COVID-19 has recently been reported.

Beijing residents are advised not to leave the city, unless absolutely necessary. Rules for entering the city remain strict; since November 17, everyone entering has had to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. The exceptions to this rule include people entering from certain parts of Hebei province.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

