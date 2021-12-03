  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing’s New Case and Other COVID-19 News from the Capital

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 3, 2021

0 0

Beijing recorded a new case of COVID-19 on December 2. The individual had returned from Harbin, a city which has a number of mid-risk areas, as of press time. 

The individual returned to Beijing on November 28. Despite testing negative for COVID-19 on December 1, a positive test result was returned the following day. The individual lives in Haidian district’s Kunyu Fu East Area which has been locked down. 

Beijing has no mid- or high-risk areas, as of press time. The Chinese mainland has seven high-risk areas in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region and Yunnan province; there are also mid-risk areas in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Liaoning province, Heilongjiang province, Shanghai and Yunnan province.

Meanwhile, those taking Beijing’s PhD and master’s degree entrance exams, scheduled to take place from December 25 until December 27, are advised to stay in Beijing at least 14 days prior to the date of the examination. Participants in all exams must have proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

New advice has been issued regarding the purchase of commodities from abroad. At the 263rd Press Conference on Epidemic Control by the Information Office of the Beijing Municipality, it was suggested that Beijing residents should avoid buying commodities imported from “high-risk” areas abroad, unless absolutely necessary.

Residents are also advised not to purchase domestic goods from mid- or high-risk areas, or areas in which one or more cases of COVID-19 has recently been reported. 

Beijing residents are advised not to leave the city, unless absolutely necessary. Rules for entering the city remain strict; since November 17, everyone entering has had to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. The exceptions to this rule include people entering from certain parts of Hebei province. 

READ MORE: COVID-19 - Entering Beijing is About to Get Even More Difficult

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 Beijing

more news

BREAKING: 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Shanghai

BREAKING: 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Shanghai

A mother and daughter, the pair live in Pudong New Area.

Beijing’s Lama Temple to Re-Open After Closure Due to COVID-19

Beijing’s Lama Temple to Re-Open After Closure Due to COVID-19

An announcement via the WeChat Official Account of Lama Temple indicated the site would soon re-open to the public.

Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The new variant may disrupt the planned border re-opening with the Chinese mainland.

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Cases

The three cases are friends who traveled to Suzhou together from November 19-21.

COVID-19 – Entering Beijing is About to Get Even More Difficult

Stricter rules come into force from midnight on November 17.

Beijing: COVID-19 Breath Test Generates Fast, Painless Results

Future breath tests may provide relief for faster and painless COVID-19 results.

UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

As of November 22, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines will be accepted for entry from abroad into England.

Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

Current situation claims another victim.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Discovery of Peking Man

This Day in History: China's Deadliest Maritime Disaster

This Day in History: Nelson Mandela's Changing Relationship with China

W Xiamen Just Launched & is as Funky as You'd Expect

8 Immune-Boosting Foods to Fight the Cold This Season

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing’s New Case and Other COVID-19 News from the Capital

Beijing’s New Case and Other COVID-19 News from the Capital

Guizhou Guide: Diverse Minority Culture and Surreal Scenery

Guizhou Guide: Diverse Minority Culture and Surreal Scenery

Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Offers a French 'Art de Vivre' Stay

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Offers a French 'Art de Vivre' Stay

Meet the Multilingual Magician Blowing Minds in China

Meet the Multilingual Magician Blowing Minds in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives