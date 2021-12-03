Poppy Seeds Meant for Cooking Leads to Expat Arrest

For me, the nutty not quite sesame seed flavor of poppy seed is associated with the three cornered Purim cookies called hamentaschen. For most of the goyim reading this article, that flavor is more likely to be associated with lemon poppy seed muffins, black pepper poppy seed biscuits or a savory curry. All of us, however, have probably heard the rumor that eating too much poppy seed immediately beforehand can cause one to give a false positive on a drug test.

This is because the poppies used to make heroin and the poppies used to make cookies are the same plant.

Poppy seeds as a flavoring are an ancillary industry of the legal production of opiates for medical use. In most countries they're supposed to be sterilized before they are sold to consumers but, as one family in Hainan recently learned, that's not always the case.

Purchased from Taobao via a legitimate import export shop recommended in any one of a number of groups for western cooking, 83% of the seeds in the sample sprouted by the police after they handed in the remaining contents of their baking cupboard came up live.

Before you start sharpening your pitchforks, the police had a legitimate reason to be visiting them at their apartment and taking them in for questioning. One of the last shipments the seller sent had been confiscated at the Post Office while on its way to the Hainan-based expats.

No one knows how much trouble, if any, the seller is in. It also doesn't appear that anyone has been checking the seller's records (yet?), however, all the poppy seeds that were for sale on Taobao just a few months ago have recently been delisted.



This is important for foreigners to know—especially foreigners who like cooking—not because Chinese authorities are being unreasonable or capricious (they are, in fact, acting quite reasonably) but because you might happen to have dangerously-live poppy seed in your cupboard. Your options are to either throw out what you have or to throw them on a baking sheet and cook on low heat (about 50℃ should be enough) for two to three hours to make absolutely sure the seeds you bought for flavoring are dead.

The foreigner who bought the seeds without even knowing that they don't merely have the same name as the plant which caused the ‘Century of Humiliation’ was just released on bail after a week’s stay in Haikou’s #2 Detention Center due to the amazing work on the part of her consulate, the family-hired lawyers and some sensible people in authority who realized this was a horrible, horrible mistake.

Long-time residents of Hainan will be familiar with other cases where foreigners have gotten caught up in a criminal case. The anonymous, general consensus is that it's reassuring that Hainan's authorities are “surprisingly sensible and willing to look at evidence” but, right now, no one knows for sure what's going to happen next.





Screengrab via Lawtime.cn

Article 352 of the Criminal Code is quite clear that “a person who buys and sells, transports, or holds or possesses a large quantity of non sterilized poppy seeds or marijuana seeds or the seedlings of these plants shall be fined and sentenced to a fixed term of imprisonment of no more than three years.”



In this case someone who not only didn't know there was any relationship between ‘cooking poppy’ and ‘opium poppy,’ she also comes from a country where seeds are sterilized before sale. Therefore, based an on anecdotal perspective,there is reason to hope for the best for her and her family.

A translator living in Hainan for 17 of her 19 years in China, Marian Rosenberg is best known for her annual cycling trips through rural China. These trips not only have her blogging on Cycleblaze (username: brucianna) and helping people out on the Travel in China During Covid groups (Cyclist Translator), they've also landed her in the Washington Post's travel section and are the reason she has more than 40,000 followers on Douyin (我是凡一).

[Cover image via Pexels]



