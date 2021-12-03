  1. home
Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

By Tyra Chen, December 3, 2021

0 0

December 4: Christmas Art & Craft Festival

WechatIMG2.jpeg

Sat Dec 4, 2-5pm; Free. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Baishemen Park.

December 4 & 5: The Little Match Girl

This Andersen classic is a warm-hearted children’s drama.

Screen-Shot-2021-12-03-at-3.14.49-PM.png

Sat & Sun Dec 4 & 5, 8pm on Saturday and 3.30pm on Sunday; RMB90-180. Scan the QR code to buy tickets. Hainan Song and Dance Theater.

December 5: Art Painting Salon

Paint under professional teacher guidance.

Sun Dec 5, 3-5pm; RMB68 a painting. Scan the QR code on the poster. No Word Education Baisha East Door.

December 5: Russian Culture Tea Party

Sun Dec 5, 7pm; RMB30-88. Scan the QR code on the poster. No Word Education Baisha East Door.

Until December 8: 2021 National Windsurfing Championship & National Youth Sailing Championship

The event is the first national competition for entering into the Paris Olympic cycle.

Until Dec 8, Time unspecified; Free for the audience, no ticket necessary. Xixiu Beach, Haikou.

Until December 6: Urban Sketchers Art Submission

202111/WechatIMG365.jpeg

Submit your best works to be considered for a group exhibition from January 1st to the 15th at the Haikou Public Art Museum.

Until Dec 6. Free. Send the electronic version of the work to 68162640@qq.com. Online.

December 11: African Drum Club Session

Sat Dec 11, 4pm. RMB80-100. Scan the QR code in the poster to sign up. Old School Livehouse.

December 11- March 11: Cultural Relics Exhibition

This display of cultural relics from ancient Xi'an is bound to be interesting to anyone who loves history.

Starting Sat Dec 11 until Mar 11, 10am; Free. History Museum of Hainan Province.

Until December 26: 3rd Fluorescent Clown Carnival

202111/WechatIMG393.jpeg

Watch fun and funny performances throughout the opening time with a purchase of Movie Town tickets.

Until Dec 26, 10.40am-10pm. Free with purchase of Movie Town tickets. Mission Hills.

Sundays: Urban Sketchers

WechatIMG114.jpeg

Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.

Every Sun, 9-11.30am. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Haikou Art Museum.

[Cover image via Mission Hills]

