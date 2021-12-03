Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

December 4: Christmas Art & Craft Festival



Sat Dec 4, 2-5pm; Free. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Baishemen Park.

December 4 & 5: The Little Match Girl



This Andersen classic is a warm-hearted children’s drama.

Sat & Sun Dec 4 & 5, 8pm on Saturday and 3.30pm on Sunday; RMB90-180. Scan the QR code to buy tickets. Hainan Song and Dance Theater.

December 5: Art Painting Salon



Paint under professional teacher guidance.

Sun Dec 5, 3-5pm; RMB68 a painting. Scan the QR code on the poster. No Word Education Baisha East Door.

December 5: Russian Culture Tea Party



Sun Dec 5, 7pm; RMB30-88. Scan the QR code on the poster. No Word Education Baisha East Door.

Until December 8: 2021 National Windsurfing Championship & National Youth Sailing Championship



The event is the first national competition for entering into the Paris Olympic cycle.



Until Dec 8, Time unspecified; Free for the audience, no ticket necessary. Xixiu Beach, Haikou.

Until December 6: Urban Sketchers Art Submission



Submit your best works to be considered for a group exhibition from January 1st to the 15th at the Haikou Public Art Museum.



Until Dec 6. Free. Send the electronic version of the work to 68162640@qq.com. Online.

December 11: African Drum Club Session



Sat Dec 11, 4pm. RMB80-100. Scan the QR code in the poster to sign up. Old School Livehouse.

December 11- March 11: Cultural Relics Exhibition



This display of cultural relics from ancient Xi'an is bound to be interesting to anyone who loves history.

Starting Sat Dec 11 until Mar 11, 10am; Free. History Museum of Hainan Province.



Until December 26: 3rd Fluorescent Clown Carnival



Watch fun and funny performances throughout the opening time with a purchase of Movie Town tickets.



Until Dec 26, 10.40am-10pm. Free with purchase of Movie Town tickets. Mission Hills.

Sundays: Urban Sketchers



Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in.



Every Sun, 9-11.30am. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Haikou Art Museum.



[Cover image via Mission Hills]

