  1. home
  2. Articles

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Offers a French 'Art de Vivre' Stay

By Sponsored, December 3, 2021

0 0

Nestled among picturesque hilly mountains and breathtaking crystal clear ocean, reminiscent of south France’s Riviera, the Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort welcomes you to Haitang Bay, the national coast of Sanya on Hainan Island.

Luxury-Ocean-View-Room---1-King-Size-Bed-.jpg

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Creates a French “Art de Vivre” Vacation

Lobby-Lounge-.jpg

As you step into the tastefully decorated, grand resort lobby, you will feel welcomed by the hotel’s caring ambassadors.

Moving on to the terrace, discover the sprawling views of this magnificent property, with the blue ocean and sky as a backdrop for all of your most memorable experiences.

Be it a family reunion, a romantic getaway or a wedding, enjoy the space to the fullest with direct access to the beach. 

Thai-Restaurant-.jpg

Other notable French elements that weave together storylines with the country of romance include French bouquet-style floral arrangements in the hotel lobby and public areas, a daily candle lighting ritual at 6.30pm that pays homage to Paris’ nickname as La Ville Lumiere (The City of Light) and the Sofitel’s branded themed song 'En Vogyage,' commissioned by French singer Clara Luciani. 

About Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

In-Room Amenities 

Deluxe-Room-Ocean-Front-.jpg

All guest rooms and suites are well appointed with Sofitel’s exclusive MyBedTM to ensure the best in sleeping comfort.

In addition, the therapeutic bathtub experience is enhanced by French toiletries, like Lanvin and L’Occitane lightly scented shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and moisturizing lotion. Romantic black and white photographs depicting the 1920s French Riviera decorate the walls. 

Taste of Bon Goût  

Hainan-Pearl-.jpg

The Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort offers all day dining, with an eclectic variety of Western and Asian cuisines showcased throughout their six open kitchens.

Hainan Pearl delivers traditional Cantonese food, along with local Hainanese specialties, while the Thai restaurant serves authentic Siamese dishes. The Noodle Bar has a wide variety of specialty noodles, appealing to a global palate. 

Club-Millesime-.jpg

The exclusive Club Millésime is an ideal venue for a quieter breakfast, with snacks, cocktails and wine discovery offered every evening during the ‘Apéro Chic’ themed happy hour.

.jpg

Le Goûter, named after the time when students come home after school in the afternoon, is also the name of the Sofitel’s afternoon tea set, available daily in the Lobby Lounge.  

Pure Moments of Pleasure  

2--Kid-s-Train.jpg

.jpg

While staying at the Sofitel, guests can indulge in a spa treatment with L’Occitane products to truly relax and take advantage of their vacation experience.

The hotel also offers all the fun-filled activities for children and the young at heart, with more than 3,000 square meters of entertainment space.

Whether it is helicopter rides, tennis, kayaking, go-karting, yoga, fitness, KTV, mahjong or just hanging out in one of the outdoor pools, the Sofitel has it all. 

.jpg

Hotel Features

  • 477 Guest Rooms , Suites and Sky Villas

  • 4 Restaurants, 3 Bars and 1 Club

  • Ballroom and Multi-function Meeting Rooms

  • Outdoor Swimming pools and Kayaks

  • Le Jardin Des Enfants Kid’s Club and Kid’s Pool

  • Sofitel Spa and Sofitel Fitness

  • Outdoor Tennis Court

  • KTV Rooms

  • Helicopter Sightseeing

  • Go-Karting

  • Private Car Parking

    SPA-2-.jpg

Christmas and New Year’s Packages 

Christmas Package A (RMB3,599)

  • 2-nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room 

  • Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

  • Christmas Buffet Lunch for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)*

  • Photoshoot Package with five photo prints included 

  • “The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts 

  • 5% discount off Sanya CDF shopping

  • Free access to the main swimming pool, child’s pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys

    logo-.jpg

Christmas Package B (RMB3,999)

  • 2-nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room 

  • Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

  • Christmas Buffet Lunch for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)*

  • Participate in Christmas Even Lucky Draw during buffet dinner time*

  • Photoshoot Package with five photo prints included 

  • “The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts 

  • 5% discount off Sanya CDF shopping

  • Free access to the main swimming pool, child’s pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys

* The Christmas Buffet Lunch is on December 25 and the Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner is on December 24. 

For reservations, please make an appointment 24 hours in advance, call the hotel: 0898 3152 1551. Package cannot be cancelled or refunded once redeemed.

Cuisine-ADD-2-.jpg

New Year’s Eve Package (RMB4,999) 

  • 2-nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room 

  • Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

  • New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)

  • New Year’s Eve Part and Lucky Draw

  • Photoshoot Package with five photo prints included 

  • “The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts 

  • 5% discount off Sanya CDF shopping

  • Free access to the main swimming pool, child’s pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys

*For stays from December 30,2021-January 1, 2022. For reservations, please make an appointment 24 hours in advance, call the hotel: 0898 3152 1551. Package cannot be cancelled or refunded once redeemed

[All images courtesy of Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort]

Hotels Hotel News Christmas 2021 New Years 2022 New Years Eve Sanya

more news

Horoscopes: June 2021

Horoscopes: June 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Guizhou Guide: Diverse Minority Culture and Surreal Scenery

Guizhou Guide: Diverse Minority Culture and Surreal Scenery

Rolling mountains, flowing waterfalls, traditional minority villages and rice terraces make Guizhou a favorite spot.

This Day in History: China's Deadliest Maritime Disaster

This Day in History: China's Deadliest Maritime Disaster

The sinking of SS Kiangya was the world's worst maritime disaster unrelated to military action.

This Day in History: The Discovery of Peking Man

And its mysterious disappearance in World War II...

This Day in History: Mysterious Fireballs Flatten Guizhou Forest

The circumstances surrounding this story have captured the imaginations of UFO investigators across the Middle Kingdom and beyond.

The Day in History: Shanghai’s First KFC Opens in 2 on the Bund

Across eras of glory and turmoil, the Bund legend has stood tall.

This Day in History: The Founding of the Shanghai Rugby Club

From the 1860s to the final kick of the International Settlement era.

Victoria House, the Jiangxi Countryside English Manor Getaway

An English-style countryside manor in Wuyuan, Jiangxi

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Discovery of Peking Man

This Day in History: China's Deadliest Maritime Disaster

This Day in History: Mysterious Fireballs Flatten Guizhou Forest

This Day in History: Nelson Mandela's Changing Relationship with China

W Xiamen Just Launched & is as Funky as You'd Expect

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Poppy Seeds Meant for Cooking Leads to Expat Arrest

Poppy Seeds Meant for Cooking Leads to Expat Arrest

Guizhou Guide: Diverse Minority Culture and Surreal Scenery

Guizhou Guide: Diverse Minority Culture and Surreal Scenery

Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Offers a French 'Art de Vivre' Stay

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Offers a French 'Art de Vivre' Stay

Meet the Multilingual Magician Blowing Minds in China

Meet the Multilingual Magician Blowing Minds in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives