Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Offers a French 'Art de Vivre' Stay

Nestled among picturesque hilly mountains and breathtaking crystal clear ocean, reminiscent of south France’s Riviera, the Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort welcomes you to Haitang Bay, the national coast of Sanya on Hainan Island.

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort Creates a French “Art de Vivre” Vacation

As you step into the tastefully decorated, grand resort lobby, you will feel welcomed by the hotel’s caring ambassadors.

Moving on to the terrace, discover the sprawling views of this magnificent property, with the blue ocean and sky as a backdrop for all of your most memorable experiences.

Be it a family reunion, a romantic getaway or a wedding, enjoy the space to the fullest with direct access to the beach.

Other notable French elements that weave together storylines with the country of romance include French bouquet-style floral arrangements in the hotel lobby and public areas, a daily candle lighting ritual at 6.30pm that pays homage to Paris’ nickname as La Ville Lumiere (The City of Light) and the Sofitel’s branded themed song 'En Vogyage,' commissioned by French singer Clara Luciani.

About Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

In-Room Amenities

All guest rooms and suites are well appointed with Sofitel’s exclusive MyBedTM to ensure the best in sleeping comfort.

In addition, the therapeutic bathtub experience is enhanced by French toiletries, like Lanvin and L’Occitane lightly scented shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and moisturizing lotion. Romantic black and white photographs depicting the 1920s French Riviera decorate the walls.

Taste of Bon Goût

The Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort offers all day dining, with an eclectic variety of Western and Asian cuisines showcased throughout their six open kitchens.

Hainan Pearl delivers traditional Cantonese food, along with local Hainanese specialties, while the Thai restaurant serves authentic Siamese dishes. The Noodle Bar has a wide variety of specialty noodles, appealing to a global palate.

The exclusive Club Millésime is an ideal venue for a quieter breakfast, with snacks, cocktails and wine discovery offered every evening during the ‘Apéro Chic’ themed happy hour.

Le Goûter, named after the time when students come home after school in the afternoon, is also the name of the Sofitel’s afternoon tea set, available daily in the Lobby Lounge.

Pure Moments of Pleasure

While staying at the Sofitel, guests can indulge in a spa treatment with L’Occitane products to truly relax and take advantage of their vacation experience.

The hotel also offers all the fun-filled activities for children and the young at heart, with more than 3,000 square meters of entertainment space.

Whether it is helicopter rides, tennis, kayaking, go-karting, yoga, fitness, KTV, mahjong or just hanging out in one of the outdoor pools, the Sofitel has it all.

Hotel Features

477 Guest Rooms , Suites and Sky Villas

4 Restaurants, 3 Bars and 1 Club

Ballroom and Multi-function Meeting Rooms

Outdoor Swimming pools and Kayaks

Le Jardin Des Enfants Kid’s Club and Kid’s Pool

Sofitel Spa and Sofitel Fitness

Outdoor Tennis Court

KTV Rooms

Helicopter Sightseeing

Go-Karting

Private Car Parking



Christmas and New Year’s Packages

Christmas Package A (RMB3,599)

2-nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room

Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

Christmas Buffet Lunch for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)*

Photoshoot Package with five photo prints included

“The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts

5% discount off Sanya CDF shopping

Free access to the main swimming pool, child’s pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys



Christmas Package B (RMB3,999)

2-nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room

Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

Christmas Buffet Lunch for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)*

Participate in Christmas Even Lucky Draw during buffet dinner time*

Photoshoot Package with five photo prints included

“The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts

5% discount off Sanya CDF shopping

Free access to the main swimming pool, child’s pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys

* The Christmas Buffet Lunch is on December 25 and the Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner is on December 24.

For reservations, please make an appointment 24 hours in advance, call the hotel: 0898 3152 1551. Package cannot be cancelled or refunded once redeemed.

New Year’s Eve Package (RMB4,999)

2-nights stay in a Premium Ocean Room

Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old) at Cuisine

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet for 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)

New Year’s Eve Part and Lucky Draw

Photoshoot Package with five photo prints included

“The Little Prince Activities Passport” for children to engage in activities and win surprise gifts

5% discount off Sanya CDF shopping

Free access to the main swimming pool, child’s pool, beach pool and pool/beach toys

*For stays from December 30,2021-January 1, 2022. For reservations, please make an appointment 24 hours in advance, call the hotel: 0898 3152 1551. Package cannot be cancelled or refunded once redeemed

[All images courtesy of Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort]