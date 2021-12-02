BREAKING: 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Shanghai

Two new locally transmitted COVID-19 case have been confirmed by the Shanghai Health Commission.

A mother and daughter, the pair live at Lane 186, Mudan Lu, Huamu Jiedao, Pudong New Area. The community has since been listed as a medium-risk area.

Both cases have been transferred to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for isolation and treatment, and are currently in stable condition. At the time of publication, no connection with previous cases has been found.

The pair had also been to Jing'an District. The following is a list of places they had visited.

Pudong New Area:

Huamu Jiedao, Mudan Lu, Lane 186

Xiangrui Cold Meat Sakura Store, 153 Yinghua Lu

Wangcaiyuan Green Vegetables Shanghai Yinghua Road Store,157 Yinghua Lu,

Jing'an District:



No. 711 Convenience Store, 98 Yanping Lu

Caojiadu Lu, 98 Yanping Lu, Yunnan Xiaoshi

Sanhe Building, 121 Yanping Lu

Laoshengchang Tang Baoguan, 227 Yanping Lu

At the time of print, 146 close contacts of the cases had been tracked down, and are now under medical observation. In response to the cases, a total of 14,208 had been tested by Thursday evening.

A total of 1,157 environmental samples had been collected at related sites, with seven positive – all from the residence of the cases.

China has identified six high-risk and 13 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]