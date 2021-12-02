Top 10 To Do in Sanya: Snowboarding, Ice Skating & More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

TO DO



December 2 & 3: The Banker

The Banker was released earlier this year in the rest of the world but has come to screens in China since November 26. Tonight and tomorrow are the last two nights you can view this in overstuffed chairs and surround sound in Sanya. Check times and locations via your WeChat Pay tickets mini-program.



Thurs & Fri Dec 2 & 3, times vary. RMB30-50. At most major movie theaters.

December 2 & 3: Virtual Christmas Market







Keep small business owners in business and spread the wealth this season. Unique gifts can be shipped all over China from vendors in this group and raffles are available for fun.



Thurs & Fri Dec 2 & 3, all day; Free. Add WeChat Id: vanessajencks to be pulled into one of the virtual markets. Online.



December 4: Solicious Soft Opening



Many have been talking about Solicious since the Sanya Foodie Group was formed. It's now your turn to come out for free flow Sangria, complimentary bites, live performance and a lucky draw (probably with gift certificates to a meal on them). The afterparty of the night will be Solar Tribe.



Sat Dec 4, 4-8pm; Free. Solicious.



December 4: Black & White Party



FreeGen has been heating up Dadonghai's party seen with two successful events based on the Godfather and neon party themes. This Black & White party promises to give participating guests fantastic food and drink deals.



Sat Dec 4, 7pm-late; Free. FreeGen.



December 8: Christmas Tree Lighting



Screenshot via Intercontinental Haitang Bay WeChat



Christmas chorus melodies, drinks and sweets are promised to ring in the season's Christmas Joy.



Wed Dec 8, 6pm. Free. See more information here. Intercontinental Haitang Bay.



TO GO



Snowboarding





Image via Dianping



It may not be the same as fresh powder or bunny hills elsewhere in the world, but at least you'll get a bit of practice for this beloved winter sport.



Daily, 10am-7pm, last entry at 6pm; RMB288 per person for one hour. Indoor Simulated Ski Resort.



Ice Skating





Image via Dianping



With temperatures cooling down in Hainan, have a bit of Christmas fun by dressing up in festive dresses and going with friends or students to twirl and spin.



Daily, 1-8pm; RMB80 on weekdays and RMB100 on weekends for 90 minutes of skating. Sanya Qiyi Ice and Snow Sports Center.

Christmas Dances at Fantasy Town





Image via Sanya Fantasy Town WeChat Account



For the month of December, Fantasy Town has Santa loose throughout the park and a professional dance team ready to wow you and your friends.



Daily, 2-10pm, last entry at 9pm; Free tickets for park entry and dolphin viewing on Dianping. Click here for more information. Sanya Fantasy Town.

Christmas Decorations





Image via Baidu



If you’ve never been to walking street, this could be the right time for you to check out knick-knack Christmas decor or craft supplies available to make your own. Stay until 6pm and later for one of Sanya's most well-known night market.



Daily, 8am-10pm; Free. First Street.

Search for the Best Hot Chocolate in Sanya



Image via Meituan Waima



Join the Sanya Foodie Group to determine which place has the best hot chocolate in town for the season. We're on a head start to you, as we tried Haagen-Dazs' hot chocolate and have already let the group know if you should shell out RMB33 for a cup. To join the foodie group, add WeChat ID: vanessajencks. To try this hot chocolate yourself, head to Haagen-Dazs.



Daily, 10am-10pm. RMB33 and up. Haagen-Dazs at Summer Mall.



[Cover image courtesy of Solicious]



