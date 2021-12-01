  1. home
Beijing’s Lama Temple to Re-Open After Closure Due to COVID-19

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 1, 2021

An announcement via the WeChat Official Account of Lama Temple indicated that the tourist spot will re-open to the public following a period of closure. 

Lama Temple, also known by its Chinese name Yonghegong (雍和宫), will re-open on Friday, December 3. The site has been closed to the public since October 27 due to COVID-19. Tickets can be purchased via the WeChat Official Account (search for 雍和宫游客信众服务). 

Due to COVID-19, entries to the site will be limited to a quota of 40,000 people per day and 5,000 people per hour. Opening time between November 1 and March 31 is 9am to 4.30pm (no entry after 4pm); opening time between April 1 and October 31 is 9am to 5pm (no entry after 4.30pm). 

The Buddhist temple, which dates back to the 17th century, is popular on the Beijing tourist trail. 

The temple’s closure is a result of Beijing’s strict COVID-19-control policies, something the capital is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. As of press time, anyone entering Beijing from elsewhere in the Chinese mainland must have proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. The only exemptions to this rule are those entering from certain areas of Hebei province. 

READ MORE: COVID-19 - Entering Beijing is About to Get Even More Difficult

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Beijing Covid-19 Tourism

