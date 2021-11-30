2021 Hilton Love Wedding Show Was a Resounding Success!

Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin teamed up with high-end fashion wedding information platform Yuzi Wedding and the well-known high-end art wedding customization agency Notting Hill Wedding Planning one Sunday last month for a romantic wedding show with the theme of 'Hilton Love.'

A unique wedding venue, the Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin Hotel offers plenty of options: elegant indoor venues; an exquisite outdoor lawn ceremony; and the Guangfulin Grand Ballroom.

Many high-end brands participated in the wedding show, including Hong Kong TANGFILM, Poly Maserati, LOMONOSOV, MaBelle, Guojiao 1573 and LA GRACE, showcasing meticulous wedding services and experiences offered by Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin Hotel.

There was also a wedding banquet ceremony demonstration, wedding dress catwalk show, lucky draw and more. The hotel's senior wedding banquet sales team were also on hand to provide professional advice to each newcomer.

The general manager of the hotel, Mr. Ma Lin, also came to the site to send blessings to the prospective newcomers.

Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin Hotel is located on the north side of Guangfulin Scenic Area, known as the 'Root of Shanghai.' It is built on the lake from east to west and is close to the core landscape of the scenic area.

The hotel is meticulously built based on the design concept of 'waterfront courtyard house,' with Fulin lakes outside and elegant gardens inside. The interior design is deeply integrated with the cultural texture of Songjiang, with Guang Fulin culture as the basis – a combination of classical and modern creating a new Chinese architectural landscape.

The hotel’s banquet and meeting venues are exclusively dedicated to the conference center on the west side of the hotel’s main building, with independent car and pedestrian entrances. The overall venue facility area is as high as 4,000 square meters, including the pillar-free Guangfulin Grand Ballroom with an area of about 1,200 square meters, which can accommodate up to 60 tables for wedding banquets.

The pillar-free Yinze Hall of some 300 square meters, and the Qujiang Hall with panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows of 130 square meters, are other beautiful choices for couples looking to hold an elegant and exquisite wedding and banquet.

In addition to the elegant indoor banquet venues, the hotel conference center also has three outdoor water platforms and lawns facing Guangfulin. With a total area of 330 square meters, it can accommodate about 80-100 people for lawn ceremonies.

With the hands of your lover, immerse yourself in the waterscape of the Baqu River and Qikong Bridge, south of the Yangtze River. With the blue sky and the clear water as the proof, you can make a beautiful vow of one couple for life.

For more details and reservation of the wedding banquet venue, please contact the wedding banquet sales service team of Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin Hotel at (86 21) 6789 8888 ext. 6601, or email Shasg_sales@hilton.com.



[All images courtesy of Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin]