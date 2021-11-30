  1. home
Wednesday is World AIDS Day – Here's How You Can Get Involved

By Team Red Ribbon Gala, November 30, 2021

“Compassion, Visibility, and Solidarity.”

These are the words used by the artists who created the Red Ribbon in 1991, at the height of the HIV/AIDS Crisis. These are emotions that that they wished to perpetuate through their symbol that has intentionally never been copyrighted. The Red Ribbon has now developed into a universal rallying call for our struggle against HIV/AIDS and the stigma it carries.

In Shanghai, we are raising funds to transform “Compassion, Visibility, and Solidarity” into action. Since 2015, the Red Ribbon Gala for World AIDS Day, has raised over RMB500,000 for Shanghai AIDSLIFE Center and Shanghai Qingai Health Center.

Shanghai Qingai Health Center is a social service institution that is committed to the healthy development of young people in Shanghai. The center was founded in 2008 and has since been upholding the core values of “professionalism, friendliness, diversity, and empowerment” in providing services to those affected by STI and HIV, including psychology consultations, advocacy and education, testing, volunteer activities, and academic exchange in Shanghai.

The goals of the center are to get more people tested and learn about their health status and provide effective antiviral treatment for those diagnosed with HIV to accomplish the "Three 90%."

In 2021, the center launched 141 care sessions for people living with HIV, 130 psychological consultations, 14 dance therapy sessions for people living with HIV, as well as 7 virtual education workshops through the funds raised at last year’s Red Ribbon Gala.

Additionally, after the Gala in December of 2020, the volunteers immediately headed to Liangshan, Sichuan Province and donated more than RMB7,000 worth of clothing for children affected by HIV/AIDS.

Sadly, this year's Red Ribbon Gala, which was planned for this Saturday, December 4, is on hold due to COVID. However, funds are still being raised for Shanghai Qingai Health Center, which plans to initiate the following programs with your support:

  • Advocacy and education through educational articles, videos, paintings, brochures and other forms of media.

  • Grow the People Living with HIV Support Network, and a volunteer service team with the "help people-self-help, help others" as the main concept.

  • Create an art salon and group for people living with HIV for the purpose of self-expression and self-healing.

  • Support for children affected by HIV/AIDS in Liangshan, Sichuan Province.

Your support can change lives. Despite all of the astonishing achievements of organizations like Qingai Health Center, it still understandable to feel defeated and overwhelmed by the state of the world; over a million people die every year as a result of HIV/AIDS.

However, we can look to humanity’s past achievements to help our spirit and morale persevere: the world successfully eliminated Smallpox in 1979; Rinderpest in 2011; and Polio is now on the verge of eradication, with 99% of the world liberated from its crippling fatalities.

If we can do this to Smallpox, Rinderpest, and Polio, we can do this to HIV/AIDS.

Combat the virus, not the people. 

Fight the stigma, not the sexuality.

Reform inequities, not propel them.

“Compassion, Visibility, and Solidarity.”

Help us transform rhetoric into reality.

To donate directly to Shanghai Qingai Health Center, scan the QR codes below:

WeChat

WeChat.jpg

Alipay

AliPay.jpg


