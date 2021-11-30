  1. home
  2. Articles

Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 30, 2021

0 0

Hong Kong recently reported two imported cases of the newly discovered Omicron variant of COVID-19. The news came just days after officials met to discuss opening the border between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland to quarantine-free travel.

As a result of the new cases, those with 21-day travel history to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe are banned from entering the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), as reported by China Daily

Omicron has been declared a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. However, the variant’s transmissibility, severity of disease and resistance to vaccines remain unclear, as of press time.

No date has yet been set for quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam previously said the border would not open before December 19, 2021, the date of the SAR’s Legislative Council Elections, as reported by Bloomberg

The SAR’s public service broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported that Chief Secretary John Lee held talks with Chinese mainland officials on Thursday, November 25 regarding the border re-opening. 

Lee said that the scanning of health QR codes, similar to those used in the Chinese mainland, would be a condition of quarantine-free travel. The code would be part of Hong Kong’s current track-and-trace scheme known as LeaveHomeSafe.

A number of governments around the world have imposed new border restrictions as a result of the Omicron variant. Global Times reported that “experts” believe the new variant may derail the planned Hong Kong-mainland border re-opening, but didn’t report any further details. 

Hong Kong’s borders have remained largely closed to international travelers since the beginning of the pandemic. Travel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland has also been largely restricted, with most travelers required to undergo quarantine upon arrival on either side of the border. 

One notable exception has been Hong Kong residents who live on the Chinese mainland and apply to be part of the daily quota prior to returning to the SAR. 

READ MORE: Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland  

Easing of border restrictions will be a long-awaited relief to many with work and family interests within the Greater Bay Area. 

Ken, who requested we only use his English name, told That’s that he had not traveled to Hong Kong from his native Guangdong province since before the outbreak of COVID-19; a native of Zhaoqing city, he used to travel regularly to the SAR to run his business importing health and beauty products, amongst other items, from Europe.

He said that he will definitely travel to Hong Kong once border restrictions have been eased. 

Whether or not Omicron will scupper plans to re-open the border remains to be seen. Expecting the unexpected seems to have become the norm with COVID-19. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Hong Kong border

more news

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Cases

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Cases

The three cases are friends who traveled to Suzhou together from November 19-21.

COVID-19 – Entering Beijing is About to Get Even More Difficult

COVID-19 – Entering Beijing is About to Get Even More Difficult

Stricter rules come into force from midnight on November 17.

Beijing: COVID-19 Breath Test Generates Fast, Painless Results

Beijing: COVID-19 Breath Test Generates Fast, Painless Results

Future breath tests may provide relief for faster and painless COVID-19 results.

UK Approves China’s COVID-19 Vaccines, But There’s a Catch

As of November 22, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines will be accepted for entry from abroad into England.

Shanghai Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19

Current situation claims another victim.

Arrests Made After Illegal Entries Into Beijing During COVID-19

A number of people have been arrested for attempting to enter Beijing while not adhering to COVID-19 rules.

COVID-19: Train Tickets to Beijing From These Places Unavailable

Train tickets to Beijing from a total of 23 areas and 123 stations are temporarily unavailable for purchase.

Shanghai Disneyland Closed Due to COVID-19 Positive Guest

The closure is due to a guest who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hangzhou on October 31.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Ends the Eunuch Era

This Day in History: Mysterious Fireballs Flatten Guizhou Forest

The Day in History: Shanghai’s First KFC Opens in 2 on the Bund

W Xiamen Just Launched & is as Funky as You'd Expect

8 Immune-Boosting Foods to Fight the Cold This Season

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

2021 Hilton Love Wedding Show Was a Resounding Success!

2021 Hilton Love Wedding Show Was a Resounding Success!

Wednesday is World AIDS Day – Here's How You Can Get Involved

Wednesday is World AIDS Day – Here's How You Can Get Involved

Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Hong Kong Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

This Day in History: Mysterious Fireballs Flatten Guizhou Forest

This Day in History: Mysterious Fireballs Flatten Guizhou Forest

Ministry of Education Guide Requires Prevention of Sexual Abuse in Textbooks

Ministry of Education Guide Requires Prevention of Sexual Abuse in Textbooks

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives