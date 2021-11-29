International Online Conf.: Global Crisis – Time for the Truth

International online conference Global Crisis – Time for the Truth is a large-scale event organized by volunteers from 180 countries on the platform of Creative Society.

It will be broadcast on thousands of media channels worldwide on December 4, 2021 at 3pm GMT / 11pm China Standard Time in 100 languages of simultaneous interpreting and 180 countries.

The objective of the conference is to inform humankind honestly and truthfully about the scale of the climate and environmental crises, about the impending threats, and the real way out.

Key Topics of the Conference

What is the real climate situation on the planet?

Why is the global media silent about the scale of the threats?

Why does the climate continue to change rapidly despite international treaties and agreements which official stated goal is to curb climate change?

What is the real cause of global climate change?

From what risks and global threats have people's attention been diverted?

What are the environmental consequences of reckless human consumerism?

Why only in the Creative Society is it possible to stabilize the ecological equilibrium of our planet?

Why, in the face of planetary cataclysms, the Creative Society is the only way out?

At this conference, they welcome every person who is not indifferent to his fate, to the fate of his children, his loved ones and to the fate of all humankind!

There is nothing more important today than information on how humanity can survive, and how to save our planet. We should not be afraid of the filth; we need to expose it.

The truth purifies. The truth unites! The truth gives a chance for life!

Join the online conference Global Crisis – Time for the Truth at 11pm China Standard Time on December 4. It is up to everyone how quickly people will find out the truth and unite. The future of humanity is in your hands!

To join the project contact via e-mail info@creativesociety.com

