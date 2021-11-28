Haikou Coffee Talks: In-House Roasted Coffee at Kaweisi

Last week’s offering for the great list of all the best places in Haikou for a foreigner to get their caffeine fix was the grubby but old time favorite Milli Coffee Guomao. Their overstuffed sofas and cozy lighting is enough to get past both the decade old paint job and nice-looking-but-foul-smelling bathrooms.

Image by Marian Rosenberg for That’s

Therefore, for the fifth article in the series Haikou Coffee Talks, we’re going to feature another coffee shop where the general facilities are sufficiently nice enough so guests will likely tolerate the toilets.



Image by Marian Rosenberg for That’s



Looking like a big standard three star hotel coffee shop, Kaweisi is a Specialty Coffee Association barista training school on the second floor of a hotel on Longhua Road.

If you scratch the surface to get beneath the décor of fake English language books and random statues, you'll find some of the tastiest coffee in the city. Even if you are merely ordering a house blend latte, the coffee here is excellent. One of the sugary whipped cream concoctions wouldn’t be out of place in a Starbucks.





Image by Marian Rosenberg for That’s



From their honest to goodness actually authentic Jamaican Blue Mountain beans to the less absurdly expensive but equally delicious Ethiopian Geisha, most of the coffee they sell is made with beans they roasted themselves.





Image by Marian Rosenberg for That’s



Paired with decent internet speeds and a fairly generic selection of ‘western’ food, someone with a less sensitive nose or the ability to pee while standing up could easily spend the whole day here. As for me, I usually last one trip to the bathroom before I have to leave.

Kaweisi Coffee

Daily, 8am-Midnight. Floor 2-3, Bochen Hotel, Intersection of Longhua Erheng Lu, 24 Longhua Lu. See listing.

A translator living in Hainan for 17 of her 19 years in China, Marian Rosenberg is best known for her annual cycling trips through rural China. These trips not only have her blogging on Cycleblaze (username: brucianna) and helping people out on the Travel in China During Covid groups (Cyclist Translator), they've also landed her in the Washington Post's travel section and are the reason she has more than 40,000 followers on Douyin (我是凡一).

[Cover image via Dianping]



