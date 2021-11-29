  1. home
  2. Articles

10 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, November 29, 2021

0 0

4-Day Ski Experience at Changbai Mountain

117930377.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Want to visit a top ski resort with full hotel accommodation, three days on the slopes and round-trip air ticket from just RMB4,580? Wanda Changbai Mountain International Resort is a true skiing paradise; with its waterfalls, hot springs, canyons, alpine gardens and snow-covered trees, it is a silver Winter Wonderland!

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

1946238698.jpg

This December, January and February, Yoga for Life Studio is heading back to both Chongming Island and their beloved Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats. They will be staying at lovely secluded sites from which to enjoy peaceful island life and stunning mountain landscapes, as well as some healthy living for both body and brain.

108101587.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

For More Information on Anji Mountains Click Here

2114735735.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

For More Information on Chongming Island Click Here

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour

317314903.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (China’s largest and most important), Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Classic Christmas at Harbin Ice Festival

Harbin.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Stunning Xianhua Mountain & Luxurious Hot Spring Resort

Xianhua-Mountain.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Only three hours drive from downtown Shanghai you'll find the small town of Pujiang, with its history stretching back 1,800 years and picturesque mountains, lakes and heritage parks located at the foot of Xianhua Mountain, within a peninsula surrounded by rivers. It is also home to the Pujiang Xianhua Dangong International Resort Hotel, a baroque-style castle full of splendor, located between mountains and rivers, and offering all kinds of comforts and luxury. Hike the Maling Trail, one of the most beautiful forest trails in China; enjoy the hot springs at the resort; visit Xinguang Ancient Village; and enjoy the incomparable views of Xianhua Mountain, hidden in a sea of clouds all year round.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan Tour with Shangri-La, Dali & Lijiang

827576411.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. Taking in Dali, Lijiang and the legendary paradise Shangri-La, explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like Lijiang Old Town. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals and, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Stunning Huangshan Hot Spring Resort

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than soaking yourself and relaxing in hot spring pools.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Guizhou Karst Landscape and Waterfall Tour

Huangguoshu.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

IMG_9808.jpgImage by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

China Travel Deals Travel Guide Travel China

more news

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Ends the Eunuch Era

The Day in History: Shanghai’s First KFC Opens in 2 on the Bund

9 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

W Xiamen Just Launched & is as Funky as You'd Expect

Top 10 To Do in Sanya: Thanksgiving Buffets & Christmas Lights

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

10 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

10 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

Haikou Coffee Talks: In-House Roasted Coffee at Kaweisi

Haikou Coffee Talks: In-House Roasted Coffee at Kaweisi

W Xiamen Just Launched & is as Funky as You'd Expect

W Xiamen Just Launched & is as Funky as You'd Expect

The Day in History: Shanghai’s First KFC Opens in 2 on the Bund

The Day in History: Shanghai’s First KFC Opens in 2 on the Bund

10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Dramas, Painting, Contests and More

10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Dramas, Painting, Contests and More

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives