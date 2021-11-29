10 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

4-Day Ski Experience at Changbai Mountain



Image via Dragon Adventures

Want to visit a top ski resort with full hotel accommodation, three days on the slopes and round-trip air ticket from just RMB4,580? Wanda Changbai Mountain International Resort is a true skiing paradise; with its waterfalls, hot springs, canyons, alpine gardens and snow-covered trees, it is a silver Winter Wonderland!

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

This December, January and February, Yoga for Life Studio is heading back to both Chongming Island and their beloved Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats. They will be staying at lovely secluded sites from which to enjoy peaceful island life and stunning mountain landscapes, as well as some healthy living for both body and brain.



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (China’s largest and most important), Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

3-Day Classic Christmas at Harbin Ice Festival





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.



3-Day Stunning Xianhua Mountain & Luxurious Hot Spring Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Only three hours drive from downtown Shanghai you'll find the small town of Pujiang, with its history stretching back 1,800 years and picturesque mountains, lakes and heritage parks located at the foot of Xianhua Mountain, within a peninsula surrounded by rivers. It is also home to the Pujiang Xianhua Dangong International Resort Hotel, a baroque-style castle full of splendor, located between mountains and rivers, and offering all kinds of comforts and luxury. Hike the Maling Trail, one of the most beautiful forest trails in China; enjoy the hot springs at the resort; visit Xinguang Ancient Village; and enjoy the incomparable views of Xianhua Mountain, hidden in a sea of clouds all year round.

7-Day Yunnan Tour with Shangri-La, Dali & Lijiang



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. Taking in Dali, Lijiang and the legendary paradise Shangri-La, explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like Lijiang Old Town. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals and, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

3-Day Stunning Huangshan Hot Spring Resort



Image via Dragon Adventures



Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than soaking yourself and relaxing in hot spring pools.

4-Day Guizhou Karst Landscape and Waterfall Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

